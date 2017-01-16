From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Reclaim MLK Film Screening
Date
Wednesday January 18
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Omni Common (Disco Room)
4799 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland, CA
Event Type
Screening
|Kyle Peerless
Join "Labor Rising Against Trump" to learn more about Martin Luther King's support for the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike during the final days of his life. This film explores king's historic links with labor as he believed that economic justice and organized workplaces were central to the liberation of African Americans and all working people during the Civil Rights movement.
