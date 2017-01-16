top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/18/2017
Reclaim MLK Film Screening
Date Wednesday January 18
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Omni Common (Disco Room)
4799 Shattuck Avenue, Oakland, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorKyle Peerless
Join "Labor Rising Against Trump" to learn more about Martin Luther King's support for the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike during the final days of his life. This film explores king's historic links with labor as he believed that economic justice and organized workplaces were central to the liberation of African Americans and all working people during the Civil Rights movement.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7002450468...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 4:38 PM
