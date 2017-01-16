Join "Labor Rising Against Trump" to learn more about Martin Luther King's support for the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike during the final days of his life. This film explores king's historic links with labor as he believed that economic justice and organized workplaces were central to the liberation of African Americans and all working people during the Civil Rights movement.



