Join SURJ for a human billboard and flyering at Rockridge BART in conjunction with the APTP call to Resist Fascism & Reclaim MLK - 120 Hours of Direct Action.



We'll expose Mayor Libby Schaaf's refusal to address police terror in Oakland. Under Libby’s watch, the Oakland Police Dept. has murdered eight Black people in and around Oakland. Yet, she has not denounced even one of these killings. White supremacy has no place in Oakland. The police who committed these acts and those involved in the police department sex scandal have faced no prosecution and remain completely unaccountable for their racist actions. Meanwhile, Libby has increased OPD’s budget, AND she appointed a new police chief without any community input, contrary to Measure LL, which was passed by Oakland voters. In addition, SURJ and our community partners are calling out Libby’s pro-developer policies that have displaced thousands of Oaklanders, especially Black and Brown community members.



As we work to hold our local officials accountable, we believe now is the time to express our outrage over Donald Trump’s agenda and its open threats towards communities of color. We call on Libby to reject this agenda, not just in words but with bold action. We refuse to stand idly by in the shadow of a potential Muslim registry, the deportations of millions of migrants, a government run by corporate interests, and the continued police terror wreaked upon Black and Brown communities across the US. We wish we could say that Oakland is poised to serve as an oasis where no one is affected by the draconian, racist policies of the incoming Trump administration. However, the record of Mayor Schaaf does not give us confidence that Oakland's communities of color will be immune to their effects. This is why we as SURJ feel that it is critical to disrupt business as usual, whenever and wherever necessary.



As SURJ, we are lifting up these demands:

-End police terror in Oakland and across the Bay Area

-Development without displacement of Black and Brown communities

-End the displacement caused by corporate coaxing of local government

-Denounce Trump’s agenda with bold action, not just words

-Maintain a sanctuary city ensuring real protections for undocumented people

-Refuse to cooperate with any attempted Muslim registry

-Maintain healthcare for all

-Fight for the lives of queer and trans people, especially Black and Brown trans women

