Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
Rise Up for Justice Inauguration Day
Date Friday January 20
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Plaza de César Chávez
Market Street and Park Avenue
San José, CA 95112
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorRise Up for Justice
Emailriseup [at] forjustice.us
Phone408-297-2299
RISE UP for JUSTICE Inauguration Day

Surround the Federal Building

11 am - Gather at Plaza de César Chávez
12 noon - Circle the Federal Building (1st and San Carlos Streets)
1 pm - Speak out at San José City Hall

Demand:
Clean energy, women's equality, universal healthcare, immigrant rights, living wages, racial justice, LGBTQ dignity, jobs and housing for all, sanctioned encampments, peace.

#RU4Justice @RUForJustice

Organized by a coalition of Environmental, Faith, Justice, Peace, and Labor groups with the gracious support of the San José Peace and Justice Center
sm_flyer_-_j20_-_ru4j_-_20170120.jpg
original image (600x780)
For more event information:
http://riseup.forjustice.us
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 8:34 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§Flyer
by Rise Up for Justice Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 8:34 PM
flyer_-_j20_-_ru4j_-_20170120.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (541.3kb)
Download flyer PDF here.
http://riseup.forjustice.us
Add Your Comments
