RISE UP for JUSTICE Inauguration Day



Surround the Federal Building



11 am - Gather at Plaza de César Chávez

12 noon - Circle the Federal Building (1st and San Carlos Streets)

1 pm - Speak out at San José City Hall



Demand:

Clean energy, women's equality, universal healthcare, immigrant rights, living wages, racial justice, LGBTQ dignity, jobs and housing for all, sanctioned encampments, peace.



#RU4Justice @RUForJustice



Organized by a coalition of Environmental, Faith, Justice, Peace, and Labor groups with the gracious support of the San José Peace and Justice Center



http://riseup.forjustice.us For more event information:

