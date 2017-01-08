From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Rise Up for Justice Inauguration Day
|
Date
|
Friday January 20
|
Time
|
11:00 AM
-
3:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Plaza de César Chávez
Market Street and Park Avenue
San José, CA 95112
|
Event Type
|
Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Rise Up for Justice
|Email
|riseup [at] forjustice.us
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|
RISE UP for JUSTICE Inauguration Day
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 8th, 2017 8:34 PM
Surround the Federal Building
11 am - Gather at Plaza de César Chávez
12 noon - Circle the Federal Building (1st and San Carlos Streets)
1 pm - Speak out at San José City Hall
Demand:
Clean energy, women's equality, universal healthcare, immigrant rights, living wages, racial justice, LGBTQ dignity, jobs and housing for all, sanctioned encampments, peace.
#RU4Justice @RUForJustice
Organized by a coalition of Environmental, Faith, Justice, Peace, and Labor groups with the gracious support of the San José Peace and Justice Center
Download flyer PDF here.