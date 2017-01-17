From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons
Know Your Rights: A training in support of 120 Hrs of Protest
Date
Thursday January 19
Time
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Copwatch
2022 Blake St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Event Type
Teach-In
|Berkeley Copwatch
In support of the call by Anti Police Terror Project for 120 Hours of Protest (from the Martin Luther King holiday through Inauguration Day), Berkeley Copwatch is sponsoring a special KNOW YOUR RIGHTS training to help people get ready to deal with massive police presence in the streets. We will also practice techniques for gathering evidence, challenging racist practices and dealing with police intimidation even after the protests are over.
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
- At a protest
- On the street
- When observing and recording
- What/how to document
- Non-violence principles
This event is free and wheelchair accessible.
