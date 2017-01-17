In support of the call by Anti Police Terror Project for 120 Hours of Protest (from the Martin Luther King holiday through Inauguration Day), Berkeley Copwatch is sponsoring a special KNOW YOUR RIGHTS training to help people get ready to deal with massive police presence in the streets. We will also practice techniques for gathering evidence, challenging racist practices and dealing with police intimidation even after the protests are over.



KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

- At a protest

- On the street

- When observing and recording

- What/how to document

- Non-violence principles



January 19, 7 pm

2022 Blake Street

Berkeley, CA 94704



This event is free and wheelchair accessible.



https://www.facebook.com/events/1750792688... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 9:58 PM