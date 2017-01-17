top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/19/2017
Know Your Rights: A training in support of 120 Hrs of Protest
Date Thursday January 19
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Copwatch
2022 Blake St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
In support of the call by Anti Police Terror Project for 120 Hours of Protest (from the Martin Luther King holiday through Inauguration Day), Berkeley Copwatch is sponsoring a special KNOW YOUR RIGHTS training to help people get ready to deal with massive police presence in the streets. We will also practice techniques for gathering evidence, challenging racist practices and dealing with police intimidation even after the protests are over.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
- At a protest
- On the street
- When observing and recording
- What/how to document
- Non-violence principles

January 19, 7 pm
2022 Blake Street
Berkeley, CA 94704

This event is free and wheelchair accessible.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 9:58 PM
Add Your Comments
