In solidarity with the J20 Strike, the cafe will be closed for business, but will offer free coffee and tea for organizers and people who want to collaborate with local groups to make a difference in our communities. We'll also be collecting donations for: Standing Rock Water Protectors, Ghost Ship, and a domestic violence resistance org. Details TBA on facebook soon: @alchemycollective

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 6th, 2017 11:40 AM