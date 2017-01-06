top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
J20 Strike Community Organizing Day
Date Friday January 20
Time 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Alchemy Collective Cafe
1741 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorChristopher Myers
In solidarity with the J20 Strike, the cafe will be closed for business, but will offer free coffee and tea for organizers and people who want to collaborate with local groups to make a difference in our communities. We'll also be collecting donations for: Standing Rock Water Protectors, Ghost Ship, and a domestic violence resistance org. Details TBA on facebook soon: @alchemycollective
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 6th, 2017 11:40 AM
