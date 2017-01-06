From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
J20 Strike Community Organizing Day
|
Date
|
Friday January 20
|
Time
|
9:00 AM
-
2:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Alchemy Collective Cafe
1741 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley
|
Event Type
|
Other
|Organizer/Author
|Christopher Myers
|
In solidarity with the J20 Strike, the cafe will be closed for business, but will offer free coffee and tea for organizers and people who want to collaborate with local groups to make a difference in our communities. We'll also be collecting donations for: Standing Rock Water Protectors, Ghost Ship, and a domestic violence resistance org. Details TBA on facebook soon: @alchemycollective
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 6th, 2017 11:40 AM