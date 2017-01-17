From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/19/2017

Noise Demo! Stop Santa Rita Jail Expansion! Date Thursday January 19 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Santa Rita Jail

Dublin Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Alameda County Jail Fight Coalition



Noise demos break the isolation and alienation of cages and is a way of expressing solidarity for people imprisoned and remembering those held captive by the state. This will be a family friendly event and it will not be arrestable. We are holding the event during the Thursday evening jail visiting hours to connect with people who are visiting their loved ones inside.



BRING: pots and pans, non-amplified noisemakers, drums, prayers, music, warm clothes, and signs.



RIDES:

If you need help getting to demo, a caravan will be leaving from Telegraph/20th in Oakland (near the Bank of the West pull off) at 4:30pm.



We will also be running free shuttles from Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to the jail from 5:30-6:15pm.



To reserve a spot in the caravan from Oakland or Shuttle from BART please email



Buses #1 and #14 also pick up at the Dublin/Pleasonton Bart Station and drop off at Broder Blvd & Santa Rita Jail.



#SantaRitaJailFail #CareNotCages In honor of Martin Luther King and everyone who's struggling against the prison industrial complex, the Alameda County Jail Fight Coalition will be holding a noise demo at Santa Rita Jail. This action is organized as part of Anti Police-Terror Project's call for 120 hours of direct action. #120Hours, #HellNawguration, #ReclaimMLK.Noise demos break the isolation and alienation of cages and is a way of expressing solidarity for people imprisoned and remembering those held captive by the state. This will be a family friendly event and it will not be arrestable. We are holding the event during the Thursday evening jail visiting hours to connect with people who are visiting their loved ones inside.BRING: pots and pans, non-amplified noisemakers, drums, prayers, music, warm clothes, and signs.RIDES:If you need help getting to demo, a caravan will be leaving from Telegraph/20th in Oakland (near the Bank of the West pull off) at 4:30pm.We will also be running free shuttles from Dublin/Pleasanton BART station to the jail from 5:30-6:15pm.To reserve a spot in the caravan from Oakland or Shuttle from BART please email emily [at] ellabakercenter.org Buses #1 and #14 also pick up at the Dublin/Pleasonton Bart Station and drop off at Broder Blvd & Santa Rita Jail.#SantaRitaJailFail #CareNotCages

https://www.facebook.com/events/1619182118... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 9:50 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

