Protest Palantir - No Profits from Muslim DB + Mass Deportations Date Wednesday January 18 Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Location Details 100 Hamilton Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301-1616 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author do better tech http://www.dobetter.tech



We are members of the tech, Stanford and Palo Alto communities. Join us to protest technologists who stand to profit from a Muslim database and mass deportations.



We will demonstrate in front of the headquarters of Palantir Technologies, Inc. in Downtown Palo Alto.



Palantir, a Silicon Valley startup, contracts with a variety of federal agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.



We are concerned that Palantir & Peter Thiel stand to profit from the Trump administration for the use of two analytics tools: AFI and FALCON. Neither Palantir nor Peter Thiel have issued any public statements about how they will prevent abuse on these stwo systems.



AFI pulls data from a host of federal, state, and local law-enforcement databases to create profiles of individuals, including personal details, travel histories, and even social relationships.

http://fortune.com/2016/12/22/trump-thiel-palantir/



FALCON allows immigrations and customs enforcement to store, search, and analyze troves of data that include family relationships, employment information, immigration history, criminal records, and home and work addresses.

http://sfist.com/2016/12/13/peter_thiel_poised_to_profit_off_tr.php



Join us!



We are designers, engineers, business operatives in tech, and believe that technology is a force for good. We will not stand by idly while our fellow technologists facilitate inhumane policies against people based on their national origin, religion, gender, etc.



Many of us signed the neveragain.tech pledge, and view this demonstration as a follow-through of that pledge. We seek to hold technology companies and technology leaders accountable, particularly when they are directly collaborating with the government and have a profit incentive to continue to do so.



Even if you can't physically be there on January 18, sign up at



