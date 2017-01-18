top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State and Prisons
Open Circle convenes direct action at the Police Officers Association, San Francisco
Date Wednesday January 18
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
800 Bryant Street
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorAnnie Paradise
As part of APTP's 120 Hours/Reclaim MLK Open Circle: Families United for Justice will host an Open Circle meeting on Wednesday, January 18th, in front of the Police Officers Association at 800 Bryant Street, San Francisco from 5:30pm - 7pm. We are demanding the repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

The Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBR) grants cops who kill or brutalize civilians extra protection from public scrutiny by restraining disciplinary measures. The LEOBR makes it harder for the public to hold police departments accountable for their crimes in our communities.

Open Circle, a group that builds support for families affected by police misconduct and murder, is calling for an end to the LEOBR and California Penal Code Sections 832.7 and 832.8, which forbids the release of cops' disciplinary records. We will gather in front of the Police Officers Association because it is the nation's most powerful police union having pushed for these pieces of legislation to be passed and has served as a Blue Wall of Silence protecting officers who have killed Derrick Gaines, O'Shaine Evans, Kayla Moore, Pedie Perez, Tanesha Anderson, Raheim Brown Jr., Lupe Ochoa, Idriss Stelley, Kenneth Harding Jr., Asa Sullivan, Diallo Neal, James Rivera Jr., Mario Romero, James "Nate" Greer, Teo Valencia, and countless other victims of police misconduct.

We will host an Open Circle meeting, including with food, and continue organizing to repeal the LEOBR and other legislation that obstructs transparency and accountability.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 11:18 AM
Add Your Comments
