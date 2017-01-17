top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/17/2017
SF Young Activists 4 Black Lives Mini Teach In - #ReclaimMLK
Date Tuesday January 17
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Mission Branch Library
300 Bartlett St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSF Young Activists 4 Black Lives
In coalition with Anti Police-Terror Project’s call for 120 hours of action, this SF Young Activists 4 Black Lives #ReclaimMLK Mini Teach-In will explore how we keep our communities safe without police. During this week of action there will different events throughout the Bay Area focused on what we need to be safe and empowered upstanders in our communities: identity, housing, education, immigration, culture, and the earth.

In this teach-in, children ages 3-13 and their adult allies will use stories and collaborative art to learn about housing as a human right and creating community. It will be led by the social justice educators of Abundant Activism. http://abundantbeginnings.org/

This event is free and open to the public. Pizza will be served (Please tell us if you need a non cheese/wheat food option so we can make sure we have dinner for you too). It will be in the Children's Room of the SF Public Library Mission Branch.

The Young Activists for Black Lives Coalition includes: Abundant Beginnings, Rice and Beans Childcare Coop, Sama Sama, Radical Monarchs, Our Family Coalition and Bay Area SURJ (Youth and Family)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1705103356...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 11:31 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code