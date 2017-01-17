From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/17/2017

SF Young Activists 4 Black Lives Mini Teach In - #ReclaimMLK Date Tuesday January 17 Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM Location Details Mission Branch Library

300 Bartlett St

San Francisco, CA 94110 Event Type Teach-In Organizer/Author SF Young Activists 4 Black Lives



In this teach-in, children ages 3-13 and their adult allies will use stories and collaborative art to learn about housing as a human right and creating community. It will be led by the social justice educators of Abundant Activism.



This event is free and open to the public. Pizza will be served (Please tell us if you need a non cheese/wheat food option so we can make sure we have dinner for you too). It will be in the Children's Room of the SF Public Library Mission Branch.



The Young Activists for Black Lives Coalition includes: Abundant Beginnings, Rice and Beans Childcare Coop, Sama Sama, Radical Monarchs, Our Family Coalition and Bay Area SURJ (Youth and Family) In coalition with Anti Police-Terror Project’s call for 120 hours of action, this SF Young Activists 4 Black Lives #ReclaimMLK Mini Teach-In will explore how we keep our communities safe without police. During this week of action there will different events throughout the Bay Area focused on what we need to be safe and empowered upstanders in our communities: identity, housing, education, immigration, culture, and the earth.In this teach-in, children ages 3-13 and their adult allies will use stories and collaborative art to learn about housing as a human right and creating community. It will be led by the social justice educators of Abundant Activism. http://abundantbeginnings.org/ This event is free and open to the public. Pizza will be served (Please tell us if you need a non cheese/wheat food option so we can make sure we have dinner for you too). It will be in the Children's Room of the SF Public Library Mission Branch.The Young Activists for Black Lives Coalition includes: Abundant Beginnings, Rice and Beans Childcare Coop, Sama Sama, Radical Monarchs, Our Family Coalition and Bay Area SURJ (Youth and Family)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1705103356... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 11:31 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

