Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond! Date Friday January 20 Time 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM Location Details Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building

1301 Clay Street, Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author May Day Shut It Down

Please Invite all of your friends, share with groups, text blast, and email friends to outreach for the organizing. Feel free to copy and paste the details of this event.



To submit proposals, events, flyers, art, speakers performers, marches and direct actions for the assembly or to endorse the Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond - email us (text only or including pics/files below 400kb) below at:

For large files email





At 7AM - The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building (1301 Clay Street) will be shut down with a Mass Picket Line disrupting all ICE and Federal Opperations. We will be providing Breakfast for the working class and poor at the Picket Line.



At 9 AM - Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway) - We will be hosting an All Day Mutual Aid Fair with Teach-Ins/Workshops, Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner, A Free Store, Speakers, and Music.



At 12PM Noon - Labor March of the United Working Class - Organized and Unorganized workers in unity will be Gathering at Latham Square (Broadway and Telegraph) which is the site of the 1946 General Strike

Endorsed by Labor Rising Against Trump



The election of Donald Trump and appointment of bigoted white nationalists and union busters under his administration has caused a tremendous rise in hate crimes in the us. We believe this surge was emboldened by Trump's fascist proposals including:



-The implementation of national "right to work" to bust unions



- Repealing overtime pay for millions of workers



- An attack on federal workers by imposing a hiring freeze



- Lowering minimum wage



-The deportation of 11 million immigrants



- The deportation of refugees



-The legalization of Discrimination against LGBTQI people



- The limitation of women’s rights to reproductive health care



- Environmentally destructive and racist energy planning



- A Ban Muslims from entering the US





We Must Show Trump And His Forces If They Attack Any, They Have To Deal With The Many!



We feel Women, LGBTQI People, Muslims, Disabled people, Immigrants, Refugees, Black, Brown, and Indigenous must unite as a working class to demand:





- Full rights and respect for all workers, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, gender identity, sexual preference, and religion.



- An End to Police Violence



- Good and Living wage jobs



- Affordable housing



- Quality healthcare



- Equal Rights for all people



- Green Jobs and Energy for all



Donald Trump is one person who may have billions, but we are millions.



The State policies that oppress us in many different ways are all enforced by the ruling class to divide and conquer but together we have the power to collectively withhold our labor to stop their corrupt agenda and run the society as we see fit.



We should unite our Family, Friends, Neighbors, and Coworkers to defend our communities! With the policies ahead of us it is a greater risk to do nothing. So join us to organize and take direct action in your workplace, school, and community to fight and build a future for the greater good of all.





(More Events and Proposals will be updated as the assemblies continue)



To submit proposals for the assembly or to endorse the Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond - email us (text only or including pics/files below 400kb) below at:



***We are a part of the APTP Spokescouncil for the 120 Hours of Direct Action that has been endorsed by the Alameda Labor Council*** -



An injury to one is an injury to all!



Official Resolution from the Alameda Labor Council calling on the Labor movement and working class to mobilize and take direct action on the week leading up to #J20:

"Resolution in Protest of the Inauguration of President Donald Trump



WHEREAS, the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has sparked fear and anger in our community, especially among those most marginalized, including immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women, the disabled, and LGBTQ populations.



WHEREAS, the President Elect has publicly supported and endorsed anti-union policies including federal Right to Work laws and is considering appointing to his cabinet people with a track record of promoting such policies



WHEREAS, newly appointed Supreme Court Justices will swing the court to be more consistently anti-union WHEREAS, the privatization of Social Security and Medicare is likely to be pushed early in the Trump administration



WHEREAS, the diverse membership of the working class and of our unions includes populations that candidate Trump threatened with bigoted policies and hateful rhetoric



WHEREAS, that hateful rhetoric has already been seen in the form of an increase of hate crimes and violence against marginalized communities which overlap with our membership



WHEREAS, it is the obligation of organized labor to defend our members from attacks and promote an elevated and equal quality of life for all workers



WHEREAS, spontaneous demonstrations have erupted across the country immediately following the election of Donald Trump. Many organizations of students, labor, women, and various communities are continuing to plan massive protests including on Martin Luther King, Jr Day and culminating in action on the day of the inauguration of Donald Trump, January 20, 2017



WHEREAS, the day on which we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr who fought against racism and bigotry and championed the issues of the working class is just four days before the inauguration of Donald Trump.



WHEREAS, the power of organized labor is not reliant upon the occupant of any government office up to and including the office of President of the United States



THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Alameda County Labor Council endorses and encourages all members to participate in the nationwide call for protest and actions beginning with those honoring and continuing the struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on his day, Monday, January 16 and culminating in a national day of action and protest and a reassertion of the power of organized labor on Friday January, 20, the day of the Inauguration of President Donald Trump



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Alameda County Labor Council encourages each of its affiliates to use the day of action on Friday, January 20 to display our power, unity and solidarity by planning an action around an existing labor dispute and inviting all of its members to participate as well as support their members who want to participate



BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED that we urge all affiliates to pass similar resolutions."



No Inauguration! General Strike Against Trump! #GeneralStrike #J20 #OaklandJ20 #ShutItDown #LathamSquare #Ohloneland #Huchiun #noinauguration

To endorse email:



Types of strikes/workplace action:

Slowdowns

Working to Rule

Whistle Blowing (the Open Mouth)

Selective Strikes

Sick-Ins

"Good Work" Strikes

Sitdown Strikes

Sympathy Strikes

http://www.iww.org/about/solidarityunionism/directaction



IF YOU CAN'T STRIKE TAKE A SICK DAY!



Please read these important articles:

_________________________________________



Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/11/18793388.php



On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States. We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over. It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule.



Trump stands for tyranny, greed, and misogyny. He is the champion of neo-nazis and white Nationalists, of the police who kill the Black, Brown and poor on a daily basis, of racist border agents and sadistic prison guards, of the FBI and NSA who tap your phone and read your email. He is the harbinger of even more climate catastrophe, deportation, discrimination, and endless war. He continues to deny the existence of climate change, in spite of all the evidence, putting the future of the whole human race at stake. The KKK, Vladimir Putin, Golden Dawn, and the Islamic State all cheered his victory. If we let his inauguration go unchallenged, we are opening the door to the future they envision.



Trump’s success confirms the bankruptcy of representative democracy. Rather than using the democratic process as an alibi for inaction, we must show that no election could legitimize his agenda. Neither the Democrats nor any other political party or politician will save us—they just offer a weaker version of the same thing. If there is going to be positive change in this society, we have to make it ourselves, together, through direct action.



From day one, the Trump presidency will be a disaster. #DisruptJ20 will be the start of the resistance. We must take to the streets and protest, blockade, disrupt, intervene, sit in, walk out, rise up, and make more noise and good trouble than the establishment can bear. The parade must be stopped. We must delegitimize Trump and all he represents. It's time to defend ourselves, our loved ones, and the world that sustains us as if our lives depend on it—because they do.

__________________________________________



***Please read these 4 informative articles about why we must mobilize with all our force:***



1. There have been more than 300 reported hate incidents since Election Day

Full article:



According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a non-profit organization that tracks hate groups and hate crimes, more than 300 incidents of “hateful harassment and intimidation” have been reported since Election Day. That is reportedly roughly the amount they usually see in a five to six-month period.

“Since Donald Trump won the election we’ve seen an alarming number of hate-based incidents occur throughout the nation, some of which are no doubt stemming from Trump’s hate-filled campaign,” read a statement from the SPLC sent to ThinkProgress. “We’ve collected more than 315 such incidents since the election — truly a frightening number.”



“We’ve collected more than 315 such incidents since the election — truly a frightening number.”



The 2016 election season had already seen unprecedented spikes in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and anti-immigrant fervor, but now experts say the period following the election amounts to the worst surge of hateful violence since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, when Muslim communities across the country were subject to record levels of assault, intimidation, and harassment.

__________________________________

2. Things are about to get really ugly for the us labor movement!

Full Article:



Instead, they are staring at the real possibility of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker—whose attacks on his state’s public-sector workers made him a poster child of the right’s anti-union agenda—as Trump’s labor secretary. Walker has reportedly said he’s not interested in the position, but that could change. Other names floated for the position include Victoria Lipnic, who served under George W. Bush Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, and Andrew Pudzner, the CEO of a major fast-food restaurant group. Any appointment is likely to curtail the aggressive employer watchdog apparatus spearheaded by Wage & Hour Administrator Dave Weil, who has been lauded by labor advocates for giving some teeth to labor law enforcement.



If Walker becomes Trump’s top labor advisor, his governorship and his failed presidential run provide an ominous window into what kind of things he’ll be whispering in the president’s ear.



If Walker becomes Trump’s top labor advisor, his governorship and his failed presidential run provide an ominous window into what kind of things he’ll be whispering in the president’s ear. As governor, he decimated public-sector unions’ collective bargaining rights, signed right-to-work policy into law, and has gone after prevailing wage laws for state-funded construction projects. During his short-lived presidential campaign last year, he ran on a draconian platform that called for throwing out the National Labor Relations Board, repealing the federal prevailing wage law, banning unions in the federal government, and making the nation right-to-work. Trump himself has explicitly voiced support for a national right-to-work law. Many congressional Republicans share Walker’s vision.

__________________________________



3. To Escape Trump’s America, We Need to Bring the Militant Labor Tactics of 1946 Back to the Future!

Full article:



The last general strike in the US was in Oakland in 1946. That year there were 6 city-wide general strikes, plus nationwide strikes in steel, coal, and rail transport. More than 5 million workers struck in the biggest strike wave of US history. So what happened? Why haven’t we ever gone out like that again? Congress amended US labor law in 1947, adding massive penalties for the very tactics that had allowed strikes to spread and be successful – and the business unions accepted the new laws. In fact, they even went beyond them by voluntarily adding “no-strike clauses” to every union contract for the last 70 years, and agreeing that when they do strike in between contracts it will only be for their own wages and working conditions, not to support anybody else or to apply pressure about things happening in the broader society. When we allowed ourselves to lose our most important weapons 70 years ago, we took the first step towards Trump’s America. We’re stuck in the wrong timeline – if we want to get out, we have to bring the militant labor tactics of 1946 back to the future!



The Oakland General Strike began early in the morning of December 3, 1946, when police were trying to break up a picket line of mostly female department store clerks who had been on strike since October 21 (“Back to the Future Day”). A streetcar driver saw it happening and stopped his car. This stopped all the cars behind him. All of the passengers who were no longer going to work began immediately picketing at other businesses in Oakland, calling out those workers, and shutting down the businesses. The strike spread from there. Some important points:



The heroes of this story are the department store clerks who maintained an effective picket for 6 weeks, shutting down the operations of the business, refusing limitations on their ability to picket, and defending their picket when the cops were trying to break it. We need to re-learn how to organize “hard” pickets which actually disrupt commerce, and how to defend those pickets from our enemies. We also need to reject all of the limitations that courts, and the unions, will tell us we have to impose on our pickets.



The streetcar driver who stopped his car when he saw the cops breaking the picket deserves an honorable mention, like Peter Norman (“the white dude” at the Mexico City Olympics). He knew which side he was on, and he didn’t just keep moving. He saw fellow workers under attack and he used his power as a worker to support the right side – despite the fact that the retail workers strike had no immediate tie to his own wages and working conditions. He didn’t ask his union if it was OK. He didn’t wait to go back to his union meeting and ask them to pass a resolution supporting the retail workers. Basically, it doesn’t even matter whether he was a union member. It doesn’t even matter if he abstractly thought that women should be quitting their jobs now that World War 2 was over, or if he abstractly supported Jim Crow – he supported fellow workers against the cops. Since 1947, “secondary strikes” like that have been illegal, and his union could have been attacked by the court – but the union probably would have been training him all along that he can only strike in between contracts, and definitely not for anyone else’s cause. We need to reject any limitation on our ability to strike in support of fellow workers, or to strike about things beyond our own specific workplaces.



The passengers on his streetcar and the ones behind it also deserve credit for immediately forming mass pickets, reinforcing the retail workers’ picket and also spreading throughout the city and pulling other workers out on strike. They didn’t come up with this all in the moment, they learned how to do this over years of tough strikes, including the 1934 general strike in San Francisco that also shut down Oakland. Mass pickets have also been illegal since 1947, and we’ve lost those traditions. We urgently need to relearn them.



The unions didn’t call the Oakland General Strike – but they sure as hell called it off, and left the retail workers alone in the cold. The general strikes that have happened in the US have almost never been called ahead of time by union. They’ve almost always happened by workers semi-spontaneously going on strike in solidarity with other workers, supporting the demands of the first group and adding their own. (I say “semi”-spontaneously because the working class had years of practice and preparation leading into each strike – something that’s been forcibly removed from our culture over the past 70 years.) Yet by the third day of the Oakland General Strike, the local union leadership was already declaring that the strike was over and everyone except the retail workers should go back to work. As the streetcar drivers were told by their union president, “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is bitterly opposed to any general strike for any cause. I am therefore ordering you and all those associated with you who are members of our International Union to return to work as soon as possible … No general strike has ever yet brought success to the labor movement.” Once the retail workers were left to keep striking alone, it was only a matter of time before they were beaten and had to give up. If we’re serious about reviving strikes, we need to prepare people as much as we can for how quickly the union leadership and the Democratic Party will do everything they can to prevent strikes from the start, and to get workers back to work..



The 70th anniversary of the Oakland General Strike is coming up in three weeks, on December 3rd. As all of our movements go into overdrive, and we all start networking and holding bigger events than we’re used to, we should consider holding “Spirit of ’46” events across the country on December 3rd to talk about the Oakland General Strike and the relevance of their tactics for today. This is obviously coming up very soon, but it seems do-able, and if it’s presented right, could pull a lot of interest. What else can we start doing to prepare for the kind of labor movement we need – the kind that is ready to stand up to the state and the capitalists? What should we think about the calls that have already started circulating for a general strike to stop Trump’s inauguration?

____________________________________________

4. Trump in the White House: An Interview With Noam Chomsky

Full Article:



On November 8, the most powerful country in world history, which will set its stamp on what comes next, had an election. The outcome placed total control of the government -- executive, Congress, the Supreme Court -- in the hands of the Republican Party, which has become the most dangerous organization in world history.



Apart from the last phrase, all of this is uncontroversial. The last phrase may seem outlandish, even outrageous. But is it? The facts suggest otherwise. The Party is dedicated to racing as rapidly as possible to destruction of organized human life. There is no historical precedent for such a stand.



Is this an exaggeration? Consider what we have just been witnessing.



During the Republican primaries, every candidate denied that what is happening is happening -- with the exception of the sensible moderates, like Jeb Bush, who said it's all uncertain, but we don't have to do anything because we're producing more natural gas, thanks to fracking. Or John Kasich, who agreed that global warming is taking place, but added that "we are going to burn [coal] in Ohio and we are not going to apologize for it."



The Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond!Please Invite all of your friends, share with groups, text blast, and email friends to outreach for the organizing. Feel free to copy and paste the details of this event.To submit proposals, events, flyers, art, speakers performers, marches and direct actions for the assembly or to endorse the Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond - email us (text only or including pics/files below 400kb) below at: OaklandSolidarityAssembly [at] lists.riseup.net For large files email oaklandgeneralstrike [at] gmail.com At 7AM - The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building (1301 Clay Street) will be shut down with a Mass Picket Line disrupting all ICE and Federal Opperations. We will be providing Breakfast for the working class and poor at the Picket Line.At 9 AM - Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway) - We will be hosting an All Day Mutual Aid Fair with Teach-Ins/Workshops, Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner, A Free Store, Speakers, and Music.At 12PM Noon - Labor March of the United Working Class - Organized and Unorganized workers in unity will be Gathering at Latham Square (Broadway and Telegraph) which is the site of the 1946 General StrikeEndorsed by Labor Rising Against TrumpThe election of Donald Trump and appointment of bigoted white nationalists and union busters under his administration has caused a tremendous rise in hate crimes in the us. We believe this surge was emboldened by Trump's fascist proposals including:-The implementation of national "right to work" to bust unions- Repealing overtime pay for millions of workers- An attack on federal workers by imposing a hiring freeze- Lowering minimum wage-The deportation of 11 million immigrants- The deportation of refugees-The legalization of Discrimination against LGBTQI people- The limitation of women's rights to reproductive health care- Environmentally destructive and racist energy planning- A Ban Muslims from entering the USWe Must Show Trump And His Forces If They Attack Any, They Have To Deal With The Many!We feel Women, LGBTQI People, Muslims, Disabled people, Immigrants, Refugees, Black, Brown, and Indigenous must unite as a working class to demand:- Full rights and respect for all workers, regardless of ethnicity, national origin, gender identity, sexual preference, and religion.- An End to Police Violence- Good and Living wage jobs- Affordable housing- Quality healthcare- Equal Rights for all people- Green Jobs and Energy for allDonald Trump is one person who may have billions, but we are millions.The State policies that oppress us in many different ways are all enforced by the ruling class to divide and conquer but together we have the power to collectively withhold our labor to stop their corrupt agenda and run the society as we see fit.We should unite our Family, Friends, Neighbors, and Coworkers to defend our communities! With the policies ahead of us it is a greater risk to do nothing. So join us to organize and take direct action in your workplace, school, and community to fight and build a future for the greater good of all.At 7AM - The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building (1301 Clay Street) will be shut down with a Mass Picket Line disrupting all ICE and Federal Opperations. We will be providing Breakfast for the working class and poor at the Picket Line.At 9 AM - Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway) - We will be hosting an All Day Mutual Aid Fair with Teach-Ins/Workshops, Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner, A Free Store, Speakers, and Music.At 12PM Noon - Labor March of the United Working Class - Organized and Unorganized workers in unity will be Gathering at Latham Square (Broadway and Telegraph) which is the site of the 1946 General StrikeEndorsed by Labor Rising Against Trump(More Events and Proposals will be updated as the assemblies continue)To submit proposals for the assembly or to endorse the Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond - email us (text only or including pics/files below 400kb) below at: OaklandSolidarityAssembly [at] lists.riseup.net ***We are a part of the APTP Spokescouncil for the 120 Hours of Direct Action that has been endorsed by the Alameda Labor Council*** - https://www.facebook.com/events/249876528763451 An injury to one is an injury to all!Official Resolution from the Alameda Labor Council calling on the Labor movement and working class to mobilize and take direct action on the week leading up to #J20:"Resolution in Protest of the Inauguration of President Donald TrumpWHEREAS, the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has sparked fear and anger in our community, especially among those most marginalized, including immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women, the disabled, and LGBTQ populations.WHEREAS, the President Elect has publicly supported and endorsed anti-union policies including federal Right to Work laws and is considering appointing to his cabinet people with a track record of promoting such policiesWHEREAS, newly appointed Supreme Court Justices will swing the court to be more consistently anti-union WHEREAS, the privatization of Social Security and Medicare is likely to be pushed early in the Trump administrationWHEREAS, the diverse membership of the working class and of our unions includes populations that candidate Trump threatened with bigoted policies and hateful rhetoricWHEREAS, that hateful rhetoric has already been seen in the form of an increase of hate crimes and violence against marginalized communities which overlap with our membershipWHEREAS, it is the obligation of organized labor to defend our members from attacks and promote an elevated and equal quality of life for all workersWHEREAS, spontaneous demonstrations have erupted across the country immediately following the election of Donald Trump. Many organizations of students, labor, women, and various communities are continuing to plan massive protests including on Martin Luther King, Jr Day and culminating in action on the day of the inauguration of Donald Trump, January 20, 2017WHEREAS, the day on which we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr who fought against racism and bigotry and championed the issues of the working class is just four days before the inauguration of Donald Trump.WHEREAS, the power of organized labor is not reliant upon the occupant of any government office up to and including the office of President of the United StatesTHEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Alameda County Labor Council endorses and encourages all members to participate in the nationwide call for protest and actions beginning with those honoring and continuing the struggle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr on his day, Monday, January 16 and culminating in a national day of action and protest and a reassertion of the power of organized labor on Friday January, 20, the day of the Inauguration of President Donald TrumpBE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Alameda County Labor Council encourages each of its affiliates to use the day of action on Friday, January 20 to display our power, unity and solidarity by planning an action around an existing labor dispute and inviting all of its members to participate as well as support their members who want to participateBE IT FINALLY RESOLVED that we urge all affiliates to pass similar resolutions."No Inauguration! General Strike Against Trump! #GeneralStrike #J20 #OaklandJ20 #ShutItDown #LathamSquare #Ohloneland #Huchiun #noinaugurationTo endorse email: OaklandGeneralStrike [at] gmail.com Types of strikes/workplace action:SlowdownsWorking to RuleWhistle Blowing (the Open Mouth)Selective StrikesSick-Ins"Good Work" StrikesSitdown StrikesSympathy StrikesIF YOU CAN'T STRIKE TAKE A SICK DAY!Please read these important articles:_________________________________________Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States. We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over. It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule.Trump stands for tyranny, greed, and misogyny. He is the champion of neo-nazis and white Nationalists, of the police who kill the Black, Brown and poor on a daily basis, of racist border agents and sadistic prison guards, of the FBI and NSA who tap your phone and read your email. He is the harbinger of even more climate catastrophe, deportation, discrimination, and endless war. He continues to deny the existence of climate change, in spite of all the evidence, putting the future of the whole human race at stake. The KKK, Vladimir Putin, Golden Dawn, and the Islamic State all cheered his victory. If we let his inauguration go unchallenged, we are opening the door to the future they envision.Trump's success confirms the bankruptcy of representative democracy. Rather than using the democratic process as an alibi for inaction, we must show that no election could legitimize his agenda. Neither the Democrats nor any other political party or politician will save us—they just offer a weaker version of the same thing. If there is going to be positive change in this society, we have to make it ourselves, together, through direct action.From day one, the Trump presidency will be a disaster. #DisruptJ20 will be the start of the resistance. We must take to the streets and protest, blockade, disrupt, intervene, sit in, walk out, rise up, and make more noise and good trouble than the establishment can bear. The parade must be stopped. We must delegitimize Trump and all he represents. It's time to defend ourselves, our loved ones, and the world that sustains us as if our lives depend on it—because they do.__________________________________________***Please read these 4 informative articles about why we must mobilize with all our force:***1. There have been more than 300 reported hate incidents since Election DayFull article: https://thinkprogress.org/300-hate-incidents-since-election-day-bf9fd91edbd6#.vb8afjduv According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a non-profit organization that tracks hate groups and hate crimes, more than 300 incidents of "hateful harassment and intimidation" have been reported since Election Day. That is reportedly roughly the amount they usually see in a five to six-month period."Since Donald Trump won the election we've seen an alarming number of hate-based incidents occur throughout the nation, some of which are no doubt stemming from Trump's hate-filled campaign," read a statement from the SPLC sent to ThinkProgress. "We've collected more than 315 such incidents since the election — truly a frightening number.""We've collected more than 315 such incidents since the election — truly a frightening number."The 2016 election season had already seen unprecedented spikes in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and anti-immigrant fervor, but now experts say the period following the election amounts to the worst surge of hateful violence since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, when Muslim communities across the country were subject to record levels of assault, intimidation, and harassment.__________________________________2. Things are about to get really ugly for the us labor movement!Full Article: http://prospect.org/article/things-are-about-get-really-ugly-labor-movement Instead, they are staring at the real possibility of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker—whose attacks on his state's public-sector workers made him a poster child of the right's anti-union agenda—as Trump's labor secretary. Walker has reportedly said he's not interested in the position, but that could change. Other names floated for the position include Victoria Lipnic, who served under George W. Bush Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, and Andrew Pudzner, the CEO of a major fast-food restaurant group. Any appointment is likely to curtail the aggressive employer watchdog apparatus spearheaded by Wage & Hour Administrator Dave Weil, who has been lauded by labor advocates for giving some teeth to labor law enforcement.If Walker becomes Trump's top labor advisor, his governorship and his failed presidential run provide an ominous window into what kind of things he'll be whispering in the president's ear.If Walker becomes Trump's top labor advisor, his governorship and his failed presidential run provide an ominous window into what kind of things he'll be whispering in the president's ear. As governor, he decimated public-sector unions' collective bargaining rights, signed right-to-work policy into law, and has gone after prevailing wage laws for state-funded construction projects. During his short-lived presidential campaign last year, he ran on a draconian platform that called for throwing out the National Labor Relations Board, repealing the federal prevailing wage law, banning unions in the federal government, and making the nation right-to-work. Trump himself has explicitly voiced support for a national right-to-work law. Many congressional Republicans share Walker's vision.__________________________________3. To Escape Trump's America, We Need to Bring the Militant Labor Tactics of 1946 Back to the Future!Full article: https://ecology.iww.org/node/1916 The last general strike in the US was in Oakland in 1946. That year there were 6 city-wide general strikes, plus nationwide strikes in steel, coal, and rail transport. More than 5 million workers struck in the biggest strike wave of US history. So what happened? Why haven't we ever gone out like that again? Congress amended US labor law in 1947, adding massive penalties for the very tactics that had allowed strikes to spread and be successful – and the business unions accepted the new laws. In fact, they even went beyond them by voluntarily adding "no-strike clauses" to every union contract for the last 70 years, and agreeing that when they do strike in between contracts it will only be for their own wages and working conditions, not to support anybody else or to apply pressure about things happening in the broader society. When we allowed ourselves to lose our most important weapons 70 years ago, we took the first step towards Trump's America. We're stuck in the wrong timeline – if we want to get out, we have to bring the militant labor tactics of 1946 back to the future!The Oakland General Strike began early in the morning of December 3, 1946, when police were trying to break up a picket line of mostly female department store clerks who had been on strike since October 21 ("Back to the Future Day"). A streetcar driver saw it happening and stopped his car. This stopped all the cars behind him. All of the passengers who were no longer going to work began immediately picketing at other businesses in Oakland, calling out those workers, and shutting down the businesses. The strike spread from there. Some important points:The heroes of this story are the department store clerks who maintained an effective picket for 6 weeks, shutting down the operations of the business, refusing limitations on their ability to picket, and defending their picket when the cops were trying to break it. We need to re-learn how to organize "hard" pickets which actually disrupt commerce, and how to defend those pickets from our enemies. We also need to reject all of the limitations that courts, and the unions, will tell us we have to impose on our pickets.The streetcar driver who stopped his car when he saw the cops breaking the picket deserves an honorable mention, like Peter Norman ("the white dude" at the Mexico City Olympics). He knew which side he was on, and he didn't just keep moving. He saw fellow workers under attack and he used his power as a worker to support the It doesn’t even matter if he abstractly thought that women should be quitting their jobs now that World War 2 was over, or if he abstractly supported Jim Crow – he supported fellow workers against the cops. Since 1947, “secondary strikes” like that have been illegal, and his union could have been attacked by the court – but the union probably would have been training him all along that he can only strike in between contracts, and definitely not for anyone else’s cause. We need to reject any limitation on our ability to strike in support of fellow workers, or to strike about things beyond our own specific workplaces.The passengers on his streetcar and the ones behind it also deserve credit for immediately forming mass pickets, reinforcing the retail workers’ picket and also spreading throughout the city and pulling other workers out on strike. They didn’t come up with this all in the moment, they learned how to do this over years of tough strikes, including the 1934 general strike in San Francisco that also shut down Oakland. Mass pickets have also been illegal since 1947, and we’ve lost those traditions. We urgently need to relearn them.The unions didn’t call the Oakland General Strike – but they sure as hell called it off, and left the retail workers alone in the cold. The general strikes that have happened in the US have almost never been called ahead of time by union. They’ve almost always happened by workers semi-spontaneously going on strike in solidarity with other workers, supporting the demands of the first group and adding their own. (I say “semi”-spontaneously because the working class had years of practice and preparation leading into each strike – something that’s been forcibly removed from our culture over the past 70 years.) Yet by the third day of the Oakland General Strike, the local union leadership was already declaring that the strike was over and everyone except the retail workers should go back to work. As the streetcar drivers were told by their union president, “The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is bitterly opposed to any general strike for any cause. I am therefore ordering you and all those associated with you who are members of our International Union to return to work as soon as possible … No general strike has ever yet brought success to the labor movement.” Once the retail workers were left to keep striking alone, it was only a matter of time before they were beaten and had to give up. If we’re serious about reviving strikes, we need to prepare people as much as we can for how quickly the union leadership and the Democratic Party will do everything they can to prevent strikes from the start, and to get workers back to work..The 70th anniversary of the Oakland General Strike is coming up in three weeks, on December 3rd. As all of our movements go into overdrive, and we all start networking and holding bigger events than we’re used to, we should consider holding “Spirit of ’46” events across the country on December 3rd to talk about the Oakland General Strike and the relevance of their tactics for today. This is obviously coming up very soon, but it seems do-able, and if it’s presented right, could pull a lot of interest. What else can we start doing to prepare for the kind of labor movement we need – the kind that is ready to stand up to the state and the capitalists? What should we think about the calls that have already started circulating for a general strike to stop Trump’s inauguration?____________________________________________4. Trump in the White House: An Interview With Noam ChomskyFull Article: http://www.truth-out.org/opinion/item/38360-trump-in-the-white-house-an-interview-with-noam-chomsky On November 8, the most powerful country in world history, which will set its stamp on what comes next, had an election. The outcome placed total control of the government -- executive, Congress, the Supreme Court -- in the hands of the Republican Party, which has become the most dangerous organization in world history.Apart from the last phrase, all of this is uncontroversial. The last phrase may seem outlandish, even outrageous. But is it? The facts suggest otherwise. The Party is dedicated to racing as rapidly as possible to destruction of organized human life. There is no historical precedent for such a stand.Is this an exaggeration? Consider what we have just been witnessing.During the Republican primaries, every candidate denied that what is happening is happening -- with the exception of the sensible moderates, like Jeb Bush, who said it's all uncertain, but we don't have to do anything because we're producing more natural gas, thanks to fracking. Or John Kasich, who agreed that global warming is taking place, but added that "we are going to burn [coal] in Ohio and we are not going to apologize for it."The winning candidate, now the president-elect, calls for rapid increase in use of fossil fuels, including coal; dismantling of regulations; rejection of help to developing countries that are seeking to move to sustainable energy; and in general, racing to the cliff as fast as possible.

