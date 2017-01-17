From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 1/17/2017

Citywide Homeless People's Popular Assembly Date Tuesday January 17 Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM Location Details Civic Center Plaza

San Francisco Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author WRAP



Policies or decisions are being made on behalf of the homeless community and homeless voices are being left out of the process. In 2016, The Coalition on Homelessness launched a series of Homeless People’s Popular Assemblies (HPPA) in encampments around the City. HPPA's were led solely by homeless or formerly homeless people. These efforts led to leadership development, encampment sweep monitoring and a homeless led petition drive with over 500 homeless signatures calling for dignity and human rights of encampment residents.



This MLK Day, we want to reclaim the Radical Legacy of Dr. King as an advocate for Economic Justice and the Rights of Poor People everywhere!



Join us for a gathering of homeless, formerly homeless and their supporters for self-determination to create REAL solutions for homelessness on Tuesday, January 17th, at Noon in the Civic Center Plaza for the MLK Homeless People Popular Assembly!



This is part of a coordinated action with the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP), a multi-state alliance fighting for the civil and human rights of those experiencing poverty and homelessness.



http://wraphome.org On this day we will be honoring the 48th anniversary of the Poor People's Campaign. The PPC was the last campaign that MLK jr. organized before his untimely assassination. The PPC culminated in a Tent City, known as Ressurection City being erected in Washington DC in 1968, mere months after King's assassination.

