A public interfaith ritual to give voice to the grief over our loss of faith in our nation’s public institutions and systems, looking toward a resurrection of hope through solidarity and community to strive for the world we imagine.



In light of the inauguration of a fascist, and in the week that we officially remember the radical legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., we seek to connect the dreams of our past with the hopes for our future.



This is a space to bring your grief, your tears, your mourning and anger, and to hold each other in love and healing. Together we will honor our feelings and honor our spiritual practices of hope. There will be chaplains on hand for those who wish to speak with one.



Everyone is encouraged to wear white (or other funeral garb for your tradition) and bring candles for the procession.

If you are clergy of any faith, wear garments that signify your affiliation.



The plan:



Gather at Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway, Downtown Oakland) at 5pm.



Procession at 5:30 in a mournful, solemn tone to Interplayce (2273 Telegraph), with stops for prayer and lamentation along the way in places that are historically significant for the movement for black lives and other struggles for justice.



Arrive at Interplayce around 6:30 pm for Interfaith Requiem Liturgy.



About the organizers:

We are an ad-hoc group of seminarians of many faiths studying at the Graduate Theological Union and our friends. We are committed to providing an anti-oppressive spiritual space for people to mourn. We welcome feedback and participation from people of all spiritual and religious backgrounds. We conceived of this liturgy in response to the grief that we and others in our many communities have felt following the election. We would love to hear in the comments section about what you, personally, are mourning and grieving right now.

