Pause the Calls: Black Lives Matter Date Thursday January 19 Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Location Details Monterey Peace and Justice Center 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Ending Mass Incarceration



PAUSE THE CALLS: Black Lives Matter -Seaside will kick off the Monterey County rallies standing in solidarity with targeted groups of people who are scared and threatened by the new administration that is raring to reign with fascism and talks of destroying families and communities in light of the Trump Presidency with increasing racist rhetoric and violence nationwide, residents of Seaside and supporters from the broader region are gathering to declare that "Black Lives Matter!" In solidarity with affected communities and with struggles against police violence locally and across the country, we will stand together to demand: "No we won’t have it!" Regardless if you are African-American, a woman, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ people or Muslims, it is time to unite and create safe places for everyone. Let's #ShutItDown. If they don't do it, then we the people will #ShutItDown. #PauseTheCalls, #DontWachTVOnJan20. #DontBuyIntotheFascism.



Contact: Miriam Smith

Black Lives Matter – Seaside

P.O. Box 1475, Seaside CA 93955

Email:

Phone# (831) 915-7257



For more information, contact



Starting at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, ending at the intersection of Fremont Blvd. and Obama Way (Broadway). If it rains we will have the speakers speak inside of the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.

Cost: Free Event.



