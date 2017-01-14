top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/19/2017
Pause the Calls: Black Lives Matter
Date Thursday January 19
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center 1364 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEnding Mass Incarceration
Ending Mass Incarceration in Seaside/Tricounty

PAUSE THE CALLS: Black Lives Matter -Seaside will kick off the Monterey County rallies standing in solidarity with targeted groups of people who are scared and threatened by the new administration that is raring to reign with fascism and talks of destroying families and communities in light of the Trump Presidency with increasing racist rhetoric and violence nationwide, residents of Seaside and supporters from the broader region are gathering to declare that "Black Lives Matter!" In solidarity with affected communities and with struggles against police violence locally and across the country, we will stand together to demand: "No we won’t have it!" Regardless if you are African-American, a woman, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ people or Muslims, it is time to unite and create safe places for everyone. Let's #ShutItDown. If they don't do it, then we the people will #ShutItDown. #PauseTheCalls, #DontWachTVOnJan20. #DontBuyIntotheFascism.

Contact: Miriam Smith
Black Lives Matter – Seaside
P.O. Box 1475, Seaside CA 93955
Email: blacklivesmatterseaside [at] gmail.com
Phone# (831) 915-7257

For more information, contact nolackms [at] yahoo.com

Starting at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd, ending at the intersection of Fremont Blvd. and Obama Way (Broadway). If it rains we will have the speakers speak inside of the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
Cost: Free Event.

This rally is being organized by a group of community members in solidarity with the broader movement and sentiment of Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter-Seaside is not an official chapter of the Black Lives Matter Network or any other specific organization.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 14th, 2017 2:51 PM
