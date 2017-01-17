top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/18/2017
Conversation w/ Fred Hampton Jr: Organizing in the Age of Trump
Date Wednesday January 18
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Eastside Arts Alliance
277 International Blvd
Oakland, CA 94606
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAPTP
Monthly APTP meeting, held on every 3rd Wednesday of the month. This month we will hold a conversation with Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. on organizing in the age of Trump.

The Anti Police-Terror Project is a project of the ONYX ORGANIZING COMMITTEE that in coalition with other organizations like Idriss Stelley Foundation, Community READY Corps and Workers World is working to develop a replicable and sustainable model to end police terrorism in this country.

We are led by the most impacted communities but are a multi-racial, mutil-generational coalition.
