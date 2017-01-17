Monthly APTP meeting, held on every 3rd Wednesday of the month. This month we will hold a conversation with Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. on organizing in the age of Trump.



The Anti Police-Terror Project is a project of the ONYX ORGANIZING COMMITTEE that in coalition with other organizations like Idriss Stelley Foundation, Community READY Corps and Workers World is working to develop a replicable and sustainable model to end police terrorism in this country.



We are led by the most impacted communities but are a multi-racial, mutil-generational coalition.



https://www.facebook.com/events/2540647583...

