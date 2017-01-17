From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Racial Justice
Conversation w/ Fred Hampton Jr: Organizing in the Age of Trump
|
Wednesday January 18
|
7:30 PM
-
9:30 PM
Eastside Arts Alliance
277 International Blvd
Oakland, CA 94606
Speaker
|APTP
Monthly APTP meeting, held on every 3rd Wednesday of the month. This month we will hold a conversation with Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. on organizing in the age of Trump.
The Anti Police-Terror Project is a project of the ONYX ORGANIZING COMMITTEE that in coalition with other organizations like Idriss Stelley Foundation, Community READY Corps and Workers World is working to develop a replicable and sustainable model to end police terrorism in this country.
We are led by the most impacted communities but are a multi-racial, mutil-generational coalition.
