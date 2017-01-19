From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Homeless People's Assembly Took Place in San Francisco by Noémie Serfaty

On January 17th 2017, a gathering of homeless, formerly homeless and their supporters for self-determination to create REAL solutions for homelessness took place in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza for the MLK Homeless People Popular Assembly.

Download Video (293.5mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: On January 17th 2017, a gathering of homeless, formerly homeless and their supporters for self-determination to create REAL solutions for homelessness took place in San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza for the MLK Homeless People Popular Assembly.



Policies or decisions are being made on behalf of the homeless community and homeless voices are being left out of the process. In 2016, The Coalition on Homelessness launched a series of Homeless People’s Popular Assemblies (HPPA) in encampments around the City. HPPA's were led solely by homeless or formerly homeless people. These efforts led to leadership development, encampment sweep monitoring and a homeless led petition drive with over 500 homeless signatures calling for dignity and human rights of encampment residents.



Bilal reminds the crowd that homeless people should be the first to be consulted on the issue of homelessness.

"Wages should go up to match the rent like it used to"

"The people out here that are homeless have enough initiative to repair and rebuild housing facilities...They can build up and fix their own facilities"

"California if it were a country would have the 6th largest economy in the world. It has a surplus of money. There is no excuse for people being on the streets and dying."