J20 UC-Wide Walkout Date Friday January 20 Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location Details UC Student-Workers Union - UAW Local 2865

UC campuses statewide

Event Type Protest Organizer/Author UC Student-Workers Union



Scroll down for campus-specific details.



This walkout aims to make clear that WE are a broad and diverse union committed to social justice that works to unite and center the needs and demands of many communities, including: immigrants, refugees, undocumented folks, workers, Muslims, poor people, indigenous folks, queer and trans folks, Black folks, Chicanx/Latinx folks, Asian and Pacific Islander folks, Jews, women, survivors of sexual violence, labor activists, people with disabilities, public education activists, civil rights activists, and many others. In these troubling times, we reiterate that AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO US ALL.



Please read our full statement below.



See you at the walkout!



#J20 #walkout



http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/



UC San Diego:

https://www.facebook.com/events/132511637237641/



UCLA

https://www.facebook.com/events/606935186179922/?active_tab=about



UC Santa Cruz

https://www.facebook.com/events/1819896198293457/



UC Berkeley

https://www.facebook.com/events/1235560129836322/



UC Merced

https://www.facebook.com/events/557822981095728/?active_tab=about



