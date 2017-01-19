On January 20th, we are joining UC students & workers in a walkout and direction action campaign in resistance to the incoming Trump administration.
Scroll down for campus-specific details.
This walkout aims to make clear that WE are a broad and diverse union committed to social justice that works to unite and center the needs and demands of many communities, including: immigrants, refugees, undocumented folks, workers, Muslims, poor people, indigenous folks, queer and trans folks, Black folks, Chicanx/Latinx folks, Asian and Pacific Islander folks, Jews, women, survivors of sexual violence, labor activists, people with disabilities, public education activists, civil rights activists, and many others. In these troubling times, we reiterate that AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO US ALL.
Please read our full statement below.
See you at the walkout!
#J20 #walkout http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/
UC San Diego: https://www.facebook.com/events/132511637237641/
UCLA https://www.facebook.com/events/606935186179922/?active_tab=about
UC Santa Cruz https://www.facebook.com/events/1819896198293457/
UC Berkeley https://www.facebook.com/events/1235560129836322/
UC Merced https://www.facebook.com/events/557822981095728/?active_tab=about
Info for other campuses coming soon!