Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
J20 UC-Wide Walkout
Date Friday January 20
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
UC Student-Workers Union - UAW Local 2865
UC campuses statewide
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUC Student-Workers Union
On January 20th, we are joining UC students & workers in a walkout and direction action campaign in resistance to the incoming Trump administration.

Scroll down for campus-specific details.

This walkout aims to make clear that WE are a broad and diverse union committed to social justice that works to unite and center the needs and demands of many communities, including: immigrants, refugees, undocumented folks, workers, Muslims, poor people, indigenous folks, queer and trans folks, Black folks, Chicanx/Latinx folks, Asian and Pacific Islander folks, Jews, women, survivors of sexual violence, labor activists, people with disabilities, public education activists, civil rights activists, and many others. In these troubling times, we reiterate that AN INJURY TO ONE IS AN INJURY TO US ALL.

Please read our full statement below.

See you at the walkout!

#J20 #walkout

http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/

UC San Diego:
https://www.facebook.com/events/132511637237641/

UCLA
https://www.facebook.com/events/606935186179922/?active_tab=about

UC Santa Cruz
https://www.facebook.com/events/1819896198293457/

UC Berkeley
https://www.facebook.com/events/1235560129836322/

UC Merced
https://www.facebook.com/events/557822981095728/?active_tab=about

Info for other campuses coming soon!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2129071824...
