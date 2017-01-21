From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM by Alex Darocy

For several hours, community members blocked the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Water Street at the Town Clock in downtown Santa Cruz as part of a series of interrelated Inauguration Day events to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on January 20. [Top photo: Student marchers arrive at the Santa Cruz Town Clock. Scroll down for more photos.]