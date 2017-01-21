top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
For several hours, community members blocked the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Water Street at the Town Clock in downtown Santa Cruz as part of a series of interrelated Inauguration Day events to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on January 20. [Top photo: Student marchers arrive at the Santa Cruz Town Clock. Scroll down for more photos.]
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-1.jpg
original image (1400x935)
Organized as a general strike, students from multiple Santa Cruz area schools staged walk outs to join the demonstration. Students and faculty members at the University of California Santa Cruz participated in a UC system-wide walkout, marching from campus to the downtown. Additionally, a march was held on Pacific Avenue, and later in the day activists constructed a large wall out of cardboard boxes that blocked Cooper Street.

For more information, see:

Santa Cruz General Strike Organizing Committee
https://santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStrikeSC/


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Faculty members march at UC Santa Cruz
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-2.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-3.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§Marching down the UCSC campus
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-4.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-5.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-6.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-7.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-8.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-9.jpg
original image (1400x768)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-10.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-11.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-12-donald-trump.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§Santa Cruz Town Clock
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-13-town-clock.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-14.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§Sit-in in front of the Town Clock
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-15.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-16.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-17-mission-street.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§Marching down Pacific Avenue
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-18.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-19.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:50 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-20.jpg
original image (853x1400)
§Inauguration Day Protest
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com) Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-21.jpg
original image (1400x935)
Inauguration Day Protest

Inauguration Day Protest
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-22.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-23.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-24.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-25.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-26.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-27-downtown-town-clock.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs shared food all day at the Town Clock
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-28-food-not-bombs.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-29.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-30.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-31.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-32.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-33.jpg
original image (935x1400)
§Activists build a wall across Cooper Street
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-34-cooper-street-pacific-avenue.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-35.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-36.jpg
original image (1400x935)
§Young people knock down the wall and stomp on it
by Alex Darocy Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 11:04 AM
sm_j20-inauguration-day-protest-santa-cruz-37.jpg
original image (935x1400)
Add Your Comments
