Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz
For several hours, community members blocked the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Water Street at the Town Clock in downtown Santa Cruz as part of a series of interrelated Inauguration Day events to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on January 20. [Top photo: Student marchers arrive at the Santa Cruz Town Clock. Scroll down for more photos.]
Organized as a general strike, students from multiple Santa Cruz area schools staged walk outs to join the demonstration. Students and faculty members at the University of California Santa Cruz participated in a UC system-wide walkout, marching from campus to the downtown. Additionally, a march was held on Pacific Avenue, and later in the day activists constructed a large wall out of cardboard boxes that blocked Cooper Street.
For more information, see:
Santa Cruz General Strike Organizing Committee
https://santacruzgeneralstrike.wordpress.com
https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStrikeSC/
Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Faculty members march at UC Santa Cruz
original image (1400x768)
original image (853x1400)
Inauguration Day Protest
Inauguration Day Protest