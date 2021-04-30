top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
May Day in the Bay 2021
Fri Apr 30 2021 (Updated 05/06/21)
May Day Marches Return to the Bay Area
International Workers' Day 2021 Filled with Marches, Rallies, and Direct Actions
May Day in the Bay 2021
May 1 was chosen as International Workers' Day in 1889 to commemorate the Chicago Haymarket Affair of May 4, 1886, as an annual reinvigoration of the fight for workplace improvements such as the eight-hour work day.

This year, beginning to emerge from a deadly year-long pandemic, actions marking May Day across Northern California demanded worker rights, housing for all, and racial justice, expressing solidarity with the Chilean general strike. Marches and rallies were held in San Francisco, Oakland, San José, and Fresno. In Oakland, a vacant house was reclaimed to highlight real estate speculator greed and a nighttime march which called for abolishing the police was met with a large and aggressive police presence. In Alameda, protesters rallied outside the homes of those who called police on Mario Gonzalez, leading to his death in April. A "Love Over Hate Unity march and rally" was held in Mountain View. Online events examined the history of May Day, celebrated social justice struggles, and looked back at America's imperialist war in Vietnam.

If you attended a May Day action, publish your photos, video, and reports on Indybay.

San Francisco: photo Call to Support Organized Labor, Free Mumia and Stand Up for Black/Brown/Asian Unity | photo The ILWU, Chilean Workers and International Solidarity | photo Angela Y. Davis and the ILWU lead San Francisco May Day March | photo Thousands March & Angela Davis Speaks | photo Many Unions Join in SF May Day March and Rally | photo ILWU Backs Chilean Dockers In San Francisco! Solidarity Has No Borders | photo Angela Davis in May Day Visit to ILWU Union Hall | event May Day Parade & Rally for Workers’ Rights & Racial Justice (10am) | event Social and Economic Justice Film Festival (1pm)

Fresno: photo Action in Fresno for International Workers' Day

Alameda: photo White Solidarity Activists Take Over the Block of Racist Cop Callers

Oakland: photo Partisan Attack on SMC, Call to Action | event Mayday 2021 March & Rally (2:30pm) | event Bike and Car Caravan (3pm) | event Housing Direct Action (TBD) | event Abolish The Police (8pm)

San José: event May Day 2021 (2:30pm)

Mountain View: event Love Over Hate Unity March and Rally (1pm)

Santa Cruz: | event Lyrical I and the Uprising Free Concert (12pm) event Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival May Day Program (2pm)

Worldwide: event May Day Rally: From global pandemic to global class struggle

Online: event Mayday! Anarchism, Autonomy, And Artwork | event Celebrating the Struggles of the Past | event Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: The Optimist's Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age | event 46 Years After the End of the Vietnam War: A Conversation About Empathy & Healing

Related Features: Dueling May Day Protests at SF City Hall | SF May Day Car Caravan | SFPD Wore "Thin Blue Line" Flag Masks While Responding to May Day Protests | May Day Action Occupies Vacant Castro District Building | ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner (2019) | San José Activists Rally to Call Attention to Unsafe Work Conditions for Samsung Employees (2018) | International Workers' Day Marches and Strikes in Northern California (2017)
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
04/30/21 International Workers' Day 2021 Filled with Marches, Rallies, and Direct Actions Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/30/21 Anomymous Communiqués Claim Responsibility for Three Actions Across 18 Properties Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Arts + Action | San Francisco | East Bay04/01/21 AAPI Peoples and Allies Demonstrate Throughout Bay Area and California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California03/25/21 SF Protest and Oakland Caravan Confront Amazon's Anti-Labor Practices Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.03/24/21 Flooding Prison and "Progressive" DA with Calls Gets Mumia Emergency Care He Needed Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/02/21 Campaigners in SF and Worldwide Rally for Peace in Yemen Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International02/01/21 San José Anti-Eviction Protest Shuts Down Court Hearings, Nine Arrested Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | South Bay | Government & Elections01/31/21 Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin01/27/21 University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections01/26/21 Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin01/25/21 Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: Central Valley | East Bay | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code