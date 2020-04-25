From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Apr 25 2020SF May Day Car Caravan
Cancel Rent, Homes For All, and Debt Free Future
A coalition of organizations are organizing a SF May Day Car Caravan on Friday, May 1 to demand the cancellation of rent, mortgage, and utility payments, as well as homes for all and a debt free future for tenants, homeless residents, workers and families. The COVID-19 pandemic has further unveiled the deep inequality in our economic and housing systems. In California, renters make up almost half of the population of the state, and 55% are considered cost-burdened, with low-income people and people of color suffering the worst instability.
As a historic 22 million workers filed for unemployment in the US in the last four weeks, people are demanding legislators provide immediate relief by cancelling rent, mortgage and utility payments, and establishing emergency housing for those without the ability to safely shelter in place. Residents can’t follow Governor Newsom’s call to “Stay Home, Save Lives” if they don’t have a secure home, or if they fear future evictions or homelessness should they not be able to make their rental or mortgage payments. Current temporary eviction moratoriums without rental forgiveness will leave many facing insurmountable debts and will mean that any wages one is able to secure will be redirected to the real estate industry.
