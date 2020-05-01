From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Car Caravan in Fresno
Today, May Day, is usually the occasion for a march for immigrant rights in Fresno. Instead, because of the coronavirus crisis, there was a car caravan. In this photo, a car in the caravan passes Mariposa and Fulton in Fresno. The signs in Spanish read "Freedom for those detained by Immigration and ICE" and "Thanks essential workers!"
