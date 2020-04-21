SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers At SF City Hall
Join Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon SF City Hall
Black United Workers The Color of COVID SF
SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers
Join Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon We will meet at 11:15 AM at
Third Baptist Church out front. The route will be to City Hall for 12:00 Noon and jointly we will drive to City Hall and will circle the block in rapid sub-session. We will provide signs to be used as we honk for our horns and have media coverage for our Rights and Safety in this Era of COVID Pandemic.
http://www.blackworkersunited.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
|SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers At SF City Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Black Workers United
|Location Details
|
SF City Hall
Polk & McAllister
|
For more event information: http://www.blackworkersunited.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 21st, 2020 1:12 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network