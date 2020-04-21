



SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers At SF City HallJoin Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon SF City HallBlack United Workers The Color of COVID SFSF May Day Rally With Black United WorkersJoin Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon We will meet at 11:15 AM atThird Baptist Church out front. The route will be to City Hall for 12:00 Noon and jointly we will drive to City Hall and will circle the block in rapid sub-session. We will provide signs to be used as we honk for our horns and have media coverage for our Rights and Safety in this Era of COVID Pandemic. For more event information: http://www.blackworkersunited.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 21st, 2020 1:12 PM