top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers At SF City Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBlack Workers United
Location Details
SF City Hall
Polk & McAllister
SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers At SF City Hall

Join Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon SF City Hall
Black United Workers The Color of COVID SF
SF May Day Rally With Black United Workers
Join Us for our May Day Rally Protest by Car - Come One Come All Friday, May 1, 2020 12 Noon We will meet at 11:15 AM at
Third Baptist Church out front. The route will be to City Hall for 12:00 Noon and jointly we will drive to City Hall and will circle the block in rapid sub-session. We will provide signs to be used as we honk for our horns and have media coverage for our Rights and Safety in this Era of COVID Pandemic.
http://www.blackworkersunited.com
sm_pdf_-_bwu_flyer_may_day.jpg
original image (1650x2550)
For more event information: http://www.blackworkersunited.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 21st, 2020 1:12 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code