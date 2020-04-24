top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
SF May Day Car Caravan: Cancel Rent, Homes For All, Debt Free Future!
Date Friday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHousing Rights Committee of San Francisco
Location Details
Meet up location, route and details coming soon!
Join the SF May Day Car Caravan to #CancelRent, Mortgage & Utility Payments and Demand #HomesForAll and a #DebtFreeFuture with tenants, homeless residents, workers and families!

When: May 1st, 12-2pm

Where: (Meet up location, route and details coming soon!)
[This will be a safe & physically distant multi-location rally
Everyone in attendance should use a face covering for safety, and not exit their cars unless they are 6 feet apart from those around them. Bring gloves, masks, sanitizer, and any hygienic products that can ensure your safety as well as the safety of others.]

Why:
The COVID-19 pandemic has further unveiled the deep inequality in our economic and housing systems. Workers without job security, paid sick leave, and health insurance also usually lack housing security. Even before the pandemic, 40 million U.S. households were paying over a third of their incomes for housing, and half a million people were living on the streets. In California the numbers are worse – renters make up almost half of the population of the state, and 55% of them are considered cost-burdened, with low-income people and people of color suffering the worst instability. It doesn't have to be this way! We have enough housing units to safely house everyone!!!

As a historic 22 million workers filed for unemployment in the US in the last four weeks, we are demanding legislators provide immediate relief by cancelling rent, mortgage and utility payments NOW and establish emergency housing for those without the ability to safely shelter in place. Prioritize our lives NOT real estate and corporate profits!

Residents can’t follow Governor Newsom’s call to “Stay Home, Save Lives” if they don’t have a secure home, or if they fear future evictions or homelessness should they not be able to make their rental or mortgage payments. Current temporary eviction moratoriums without rental forgiveness will leave many facing insurmountable debts and will mean that any wages one is able to secure will be redirected to the real estate industry. We refuse to let this recovery be on our backs! Tenants, workers, houseless residents and families are standing together for Homes for All and a Debt Free Future!!!

[More details about our demands, which are part of a national movement: https://cancelrent.us/demands]
sm_sf-may-day-caravan.jpg
original image (1764x990)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2471750964...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 24th, 2020 1:41 PM
