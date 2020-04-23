top
May Day Virtual Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSan José May Day Coalition
Location Details
Watch:
Facebook Live: @sanjosemayday
Instagram Live: @mayday.sanjose​
Join San José May Day Coalition for a Virtual May Day Rally on May 1st at 12 noon!

In this unprecedented moment of the COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place, we honor all frontline workers! These are the farmworkers who grow our food, health care workers who face the virus daily, transport workers who deliver essential supplies, grocery workers, utility workers who ensure we have electricity and safe water, sanitation workers who dispose of infectious waste, and all the essential workers who do not have the luxury of sheltering-in-place!

Paradoxically, these essential workers are among the lowest paid. Many, like farmworkers and gig workers, may not even have the statutory benefits accorded other workers – minimum wage, health care, paid sick leave, security of residence. Many are undocumented – farmworkers, personal caregivers, janitors. Many are migrants. But just imagine a day without essential workers!

May Day – May 1, 2020 – is a day to honor these frontline workers and all workers who make our society run and who are the real creators of all wealth!

#WeAreAlwaysEssential #SiempreSomosEsenciales​

Follow @sanjosemayday (Facebook) and @mayday.sanjose (Instagram)
sm_graphic_10en_-_may_day_2020_-_virtual_may_day_rally_-_20200501.jpg
original image (2267x1710)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 9:40 PM
§Manifestación Virtual del Primero de Mayo
by San José May Day Coalition
Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 9:40 PM
sm_graphic_10es_-_1_mayo_2020_-_manifestaci__n_virtual_-_20200501.jpg
original image (2267x1710)
Manifestación Virtual
1° de Mayo de 2020 a las 12 H mediodía
Ver este: Facebook: tiempo real @sanjosemayday
Instagram: tiempo real @mayday.sanjose
https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
