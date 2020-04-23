Join San José May Day Coalition for a Virtual May Day Rally on May 1st at 12 noon!
In this unprecedented moment of the COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering-in-place, we honor all frontline workers! These are the farmworkers who grow our food, health care workers who face the virus daily, transport workers who deliver essential supplies, grocery workers, utility workers who ensure we have electricity and safe water, sanitation workers who dispose of infectious waste, and all the essential workers who do not have the luxury of sheltering-in-place!
Paradoxically, these essential workers are among the lowest paid. Many, like farmworkers and gig workers, may not even have the statutory benefits accorded other workers – minimum wage, health care, paid sick leave, security of residence. Many are undocumented – farmworkers, personal caregivers, janitors. Many are migrants. But just imagine a day without essential workers!
May Day – May 1, 2020 – is a day to honor these frontline workers and all workers who make our society run and who are the real creators of all wealth!
#WeAreAlwaysEssential #SiempreSomosEsenciales
Follow @sanjosemayday (Facebook) and @mayday.sanjose (Instagram)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
|May Day Virtual Rally
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|San José May Day Coalition
|Location Details
|
Watch:
Facebook Live: @sanjosemayday
Instagram Live: @mayday.sanjose
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 9:40 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network