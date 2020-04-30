top
Counter “ReOpen America” Rally in San Francisco!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 01
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Van Ness Avenue, across the street from City Hall, between Grove and McAllister Streets
No—to the anti-scientific, fascist mobs holding “Reopen America” rallies across the country, including in San Francisco at City Hall on Friday May 1, 12 noon. They proceed from a callous disregard for public safety and human life.

RefuseFascism.org and supporters in San Francisco will hold a press conference at 11:30 am on Van Ness Avenue across the street from City Hall between Grove and McAllister Streets.

We also invite all who want to join us to counter-protest the fascist mob. We will observe social distancing and safe practices. Bring masks and gloves, and signs.

Our message: We will stand up for the needs of humanity and demand that the Trump/Pence regime must go NOW. Join us!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7545512020...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 12:21 AM
