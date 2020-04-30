Join the Car Caravan For Immigrant Rights on May 1!
The Alliance of Active Women In Solidarity (ALMAS), Graton Day Labor Center,
The Women's Collective/SF Day Labor Program, NorCal Resist, and many others are calling on Northern California to join them in this car caravan and virtual rally in solidarity with California's immigrant community during this time of crisis!
Everyone will remain in their cars during the entire event.
SANTA ROSA CARAVAN: We'll leave at 9:30 AM from the Dollar Tree, 777 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407
SAN FRANCISCO CARAVAN: We leave at 9 AM from 3358 Cesar Chavez Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
We will join up with caravans from other areas in Fairfield, then drive in to Sacramento to the Capitol for a brief time before heading back home.
Demands include:
1) More financial assistance to the undocumented
2) Health and Safety protections for domestic workers and day laboreres (Pass SB 1257)
3) Shut down all immigrant detention centers in the state
4) Rent forgiveness in California.
More info: Renee Saucedo, renee [at] gratondaylabor.org, 707-273-2974.
En español:
https://www.facebook.com/events/223704295559036/
Caravana De Carros Por Derechos De Los Inmigrantes
Unase a la Caravana de Carros Por Los Derechos de los Inmigrantes! La Caravana saldra a las 9:30am del estacionamiento de la tienda del Dollar, en la Calle Sebastapol, en Santa Rosa.
Pararemos brevemente en Fairfield para unirnos con caravanas de otros lugares, y saldremos juntos a Sacramento para terminar en frente del Capitolio! Nos quedaremos adentro de nuestros carros todo el tiempo. Tendremos un Rally virtual con orador@s y musica!
Nuestras demandas:
1) Mas ayuda economica para los indocumentados
2) Protecciones de salud y seguridad para las trabajadoras domesticas (SB1257)
3) Perdon de rentas durante la crisis
4) Cierre a todas los centros de detencion en el estado.
Este llamado lo hace la Alianza de Mujeres Activas y Solidarias (ALMAS) y el Centro Jornalero de Graton. Lleve agua y su almuerzo.
Organisado por el Centro Laboral de Graton/ALMAS, La Colectiva de Mujeres, NorCal
Si Se Puede!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 5/ 1/2020
|Sacramento: May Day Car Caravan for Immigrant & Worker Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 01
|Time
|9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Graton Day Labor Center and others
|Location Details
|Car Caravan: Southside Park, Sacramento
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5283600945...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 30th, 2020 3:11 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network