Angela Davis in May Day Visit to ILWU Union Hall
Angela Davis visits murals and historical mementos from the 1934 general strike
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoIn a pre May Day march visit, noted revolutionary activist Angela Davis paid a visit to the San Francisco ILWU Union hall.
In a tour organized by retired longshore activist Jack Heyman, she looked at mementos, murals and photos recalling San Francisco's 1934 general strike that included a sidewalk mural memorializing two strikers shot in the back by police,
After the visit, she marched in the ILWU contingent to the May Day rally at City Hall.
