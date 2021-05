Angela Davis visits murals and historical mementos from the 1934 general strike

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In a pre May Day march visit, noted revolutionary activist Angela Davis paid a visit to the San Francisco ILWU Union hall.In a tour organized by retired longshore activist Jack Heyman, she looked at mementos, murals and photos recalling San Francisco's 1934 general strike that included a sidewalk mural memorializing two strikers shot in the back by police,After the visit, she marched in the ILWU contingent to the May Day rally at City Hall.See all high resolution photos here.