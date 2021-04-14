International Workers' Day
Assemble at Roosevelt Park in San José
March along Santa Clara Street to San José City Hall.
Closing rally at City Hall
#ProtectEssentialWorkers
#HousingForAll
#LivingWage
#ComprehensiveImmgrationReform
Please wear a mask!
FB: @sanjosemayday
IG: @mayday.sanjose
Sponsored by San José May Day Coalition
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|San José May Day Coalition
|Location Details
|
Roosevelt Park
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/sanjosemayday
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 14th, 2021 9:55 PM
