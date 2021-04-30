From cop violence to military violence to workers' rights, SOLIDARITY is our strength!
We are gathering at Lake Merritt BART at 3pm. Rally at 5pm. Current conditions demand agility, so the end point of the May Day caravan is TBD. Stay tuned for updates.
#MAYDAY2021
#MAYDAYOAKLAND
#MAYDAYOAKLAND2021
Follow us on twitter.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 5/ 1/2021
|Oakland May Day: Bike and Car Caravan
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|People's Strike Bay Area
|Location Details
|Lake Merritt BART
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 30th, 2021 12:19 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network