Fri May 1 2020 (Updated 05/02/20)May Day Action Occupies Vacant Castro District Building
Two Homeless Women Move into Investor-Owned San Francisco Property
On May 1, two unhoused women and community advocates moved into an investment property that has sat vacant for years in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco. They demanded the right to housing for all people and to be able to shelter in place during the global coronavirus pandemic. There are currently more empty houses than homeless people in San Francisco. Reclaim SF demands that Mayor London Breed use her emergency powers to open these vacant units to those currently trying to stay safe from the virus in congregate shelters, crowded SROs, or in tents on the street.
Taking inspiration from Moms4Housing, ReclaimSF organized to directly meet the real needs of unhoused neighbors and to demand bolder initiatives from elected officials. While the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance requiring Mayor Breed to open 8,000 hotel rooms to homeless people, she refuses to comply with the will of her constituents, denying basic rights to unhoused people and putting all San Franciscans at risk.
After a few hours, about twenty-five SFPD officers wearing "Blue Lives Matter" face masks forcibly evicted the building occupiers.
Read More: Two Homeless Women Move into Vacant Property | Reclaim SF | Moms 4 Housing
