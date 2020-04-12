From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Apr 12 2020Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March for Homeless
Activists in More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing
On the morning of Saturday, Apr. 11 around 10 a.m., 85th Avenue next to the DMV office at the Oakland Coliseum was lined with cars on both sides of the street. More cars poured into the DMV parking lot to wait for further instruction from the Oakland Black Housing Union (BHU). It’s Day 27 of shelter-in-place in Alameda County, and it was clear the patience of many community members had worn too thin.
The goal is to save as many unsheltered people from exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as possible. But how are housing and homeless advocacy groups achieving that during a global pandemic? Especially after the county extended the stay at home order by another month? Given the emergency, BHU decided to try something new. Organizers are calling the series of protest actions, which kicked off on Saturday, a “mobile-march sound action.”
“We’re protesting the lack of urgency and response to COVID-19 in our homeless population here in Oakland,” said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms4Housing and organizer with ACCE (Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment). “We have to fight back and save our people because we know that Black folks are dying at a higher rate and we want to protest that.”.
Read More: Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March to Demand Housing for Homeless | Event Announcement
Related Features: Homeless Families Take Action in Time of Housing and Health Crisis | Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
