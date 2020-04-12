top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March for Unsheltered People
Sun Apr 12 2020
Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March for Homeless
Activists in More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing
Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March for Unsheltered People
On the morning of Saturday, Apr. 11 around 10 a.m., 85th Avenue next to the DMV office at the Oakland Coliseum was lined with cars on both sides of the street. More cars poured into the DMV parking lot to wait for further instruction from the Oakland Black Housing Union (BHU). It’s Day 27 of shelter-in-place in Alameda County, and it was clear the patience of many community members had worn too thin.

The goal is to save as many unsheltered people from exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as possible. But how are housing and homeless advocacy groups achieving that during a global pandemic? Especially after the county extended the stay at home order by another month? Given the emergency, BHU decided to try something new. Organizers are calling the series of protest actions, which kicked off on Saturday, a “mobile-march sound action.”

“We’re protesting the lack of urgency and response to COVID-19 in our homeless population here in Oakland,” said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms4Housing and organizer with ACCE (Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment). “We have to fight back and save our people because we know that Black folks are dying at a higher rate and we want to protest that.”.

Read More: photo Oakland Black Housing Union Organizes Mobile March to Demand Housing for Homeless | calendar Event Announcement

Related Features: Homeless Families Take Action in Time of Housing and Health Crisis | Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 Activists in More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections04/05/20 While 30,000 Hotel Rooms Vacant, Unhoused People to Be Packed into Moscone Center Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/02/20 Creative Car Rallies in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | Immigrant Rights03/30/20 List of Demands Includes Hazard Pay and Improved Working Conditions Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.03/29/20 We're Not Paying: Keep Your Rent on April 1 Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/29/20 Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future in the Age of Coronavirus Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California03/29/20 People Find Creative Ways to Protest While State Restricts Right To Assemble Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 92.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code