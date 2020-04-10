Oakland’s Black Housing Union and Moms 4 Housing Gather to Protest Governor’s Failure to House Homeless
Community Members Urge Electeds and Hotel Providers to Act Immediately
Oakland, Calif. — On Saturday, April 11th, tenants and homeowners of the Oakland Black Housing Union (BHU) will gather safely despite the COVID-19 “shelter in place’ order to highlight the lack of urgency elected officials, as well as health and homeless service agencies have shown when it comes to housing Oakland residents currently living without shelter.
On March 18th, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to “protect homeless Californians from COVID-19”. In a press release, the Governor’s office said that “Helping these residents is critical to protecting public health, flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19.” Of the two East Oakland hotels identified for this contract, the majority of rooms are currently unoccupied. Under the contract, hotel owners have already received payment for full occupancy. Their contract ends in a few weeks.
“Thousands of people cannot ‘shelter in place’. These hotels took money to address this issue and there are still empty rooms? It doesn’t make sense. If ever we needed to act, the time is now - right now - to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our most vulnerable populations,” said Vanessa Bulness of the Oakland Black Housing Union.
Tomorrow members of the BHU, Moms 4 Housing and other community organizations and individuals will take to their vehicles to ‘ride’ in solidarity with their unsheltered neighbors and to highlight the immediate need to get them housed.
“Just a few months ago, this would have been me: a mom waiting for space that is available, but is tied up in excuses saying families can’t be housed. It’s a lie. These hotel rooms are empty along with thousands of corporate condos and empty houses waiting to be flipped. More needs to be done to save lives.” says Dominique Walker of Moms 4 Housing.
Supporters say they will safely continue these actions until all people are off the streets and into rooms where they can isolate and have access to running water and sanitation.
WHAT: Walls of Jericho Solidarity Procession
WHERE : Beginning Point - Coliseum DMV at 501 85th Ave, Oakland 94621 at 10:30 am
WHEN : Pre-Procession Public Speakout at 11 am, Saturday, April 11th
WHO : Oakland Black Housing Union, Moms for Housing, ACCE Action, community members
WHY : Because there are thousands of vacant units in Oakland for every person without a home.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/11/2020
|Oakland Protest Against Governor’s Failure to House Homeless
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 11
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Black Housing Union
|Location Details
|
Coliseum DMV
501 85th Ave
Oakland 94621
(Beginning Point)
|
For more event information: https://www.acceaction.org/oakland
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 10th, 2020 6:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network