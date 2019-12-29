From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Dec 29 2019Mothers Fight to Keep Their West Oakland Home
Moms 4 Housing Resist Eviction in Court and Public Relations Attacks by Wedgewood
On November 18, unsheltered mothers claimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. They called themselves "Moms for Housing" and immediately set about making the long-neglected house a home. Moms for Housing and supportive allies cleaned the property inside and out, performed overdue maintenance and repairs, and filled it with furniture and modern appliances.
After receiving an eviction notice from the house-flipping company Wedgewood LLC on December 3, Moms for Housing declared that they intended to remain in their new home and petitioned the courts to allow them to stay. “I claim right to possession of this home because housing is a human right,” Dominique Walker wrote in a legal filing in Alameda County Superior Court, in an attempt to avoid being evicted on December 17. On December 16, they were able to temporarily block the eviction. An emergency call for support is out for December 30 at both the mom's house and the courthouse.
Separately, on Christmas Eve, Moms for Housing held a press conference in their living room to push back against a public relations ploy by Wedgewood — using affiliated Los Angeles nonprofit Shelter 37 to soften the company's image as it attempts to evict the moms. Oakland councilmembers expressed support for the moms.
Read More: Emergency Eviction Support: Hold Down the House / Pack the Courtroom (Dec 30) | Energetic Solidarity with the Moms 4 Housing the Day After Christmas | Moms 4 Housing Push Back Against PR Move by Wedgewood and LA Nonprofit Shelter 37 | Moms 4 Housing Temporarily Block Eviction | Sign the petition: Stop the Eviction of Moms 4 Housing! | Moms 4 Housing Declare Intention to Remain After Eviction Notice
Related Feature: Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
