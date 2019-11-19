From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Nov 19 2019 (Updated 12/16/19)Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action Begins with Reclamation of Oakland House
Kicking off an East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action organized by ACCE Action and allies, two unsheltered mothers reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland on November 18. The mothers, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, are the founding members of Moms for Housing, created to address the extreme challenges working mothers face in finding safe and affordable housing for themselves and their children. The two mothers announced their intention to remain in the home until it is returned to the Oakland community. Their supporters have surrounded the residence, and say they will remain in place until the transfer of the home to community control has been negotiated.
The home was foreclosed upon and then purchased by Wedgewood Properties, a self-described “leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate” which also “manages bulk quantities of non-performing and re‑performing residential whole loans purchased from banks.” Moms for Housing said that Wedgewood has kept the three bedroom one bath renovated property vacant since 2017.
“This home was stolen from the Black community in the subprime mortgage crisis, and it’s been sitting vacant for nearly years,” said Mom for Housing co-founder Dominique Walker. Co-founder Sameerah Karim asks: “Why should anyone — especially children — sleep on the street while perfectly good homes sit empty?”
Read More: Interview with Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim of Moms4Housing on Move-In Day | Homeless Mothers Retake Vacant Oakland Home from Real Estate Speculators | Oakland Mothers Make Vacant House a Home: Move-In Day Video | Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action | Moms for Housing
See Also: March For Housing Now Confronts MacArthur Commons in Oakland | March For Housing Now — Our City, Not Scarcity!
The home was foreclosed upon and then purchased by Wedgewood Properties, a self-described “leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate” which also “manages bulk quantities of non-performing and re‑performing residential whole loans purchased from banks.” Moms for Housing said that Wedgewood has kept the three bedroom one bath renovated property vacant since 2017.
“This home was stolen from the Black community in the subprime mortgage crisis, and it’s been sitting vacant for nearly years,” said Mom for Housing co-founder Dominique Walker. Co-founder Sameerah Karim asks: “Why should anyone — especially children — sleep on the street while perfectly good homes sit empty?”
Read More: Interview with Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim of Moms4Housing on Move-In Day | Homeless Mothers Retake Vacant Oakland Home from Real Estate Speculators | Oakland Mothers Make Vacant House a Home: Move-In Day Video | Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) Action | Moms for Housing
See Also: March For Housing Now Confronts MacArthur Commons in Oakland | March For Housing Now — Our City, Not Scarcity!
12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation12/04/19 Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/30/19 N30 and the Birth of Indymedia Commemorated with International Conferences Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International | Americas11/23/19 Right-Wing Commentator Speaks to Small Group of Conservatives on Berkeley Campus Front Page | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights11/21/19 Chilean People’s Movement for Economic Equality and Political Freedom Rises Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | International | Americas11/19/19 East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action Begins with Reclamation of Oakland House Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | East Bay11/12/19 Neither Eshoo Nor Pelosi Represent Constituents When It Comes to Healthcare Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/29/19 Utility Justice Campaign Demands Restructuring of Northern California’s Energy System Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/21/19 "Big Data" Allows Less Visible But More Intense Attacks on Immigrants Front Page | Police State & Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights10/11/19 Moratorium on Leasing Federal Public Land to Oil Companies in California Ends Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/11/19 Janus Workers Endure Poverty Wages Under Contract Imposed by Management Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network