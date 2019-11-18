From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Homeless Mothers Retake Vacant Oakland Home from Real Estate Speculators by Moms 4 Housing

Monday Nov 18th, 2019 7:31 PM Wedgewood Investments Kept Home Vacant for Over 18 Months





Oakland, Calif., -- Today, two homeless mothers born and raised in Oakland reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. The mothers, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, are the founding members of



The Moms for Housing have announced their intention to remain in the home until it is returned to the Oakland community. Their supporters are surrounding the home, and will remain in place until the transfer of the home to community control has been negotiated.



The home was foreclosed upon and then purchased by



“There are four times as many empty homes in Oakland as there are homeless people,” said Sameerah Karim, one of the Moms for Housing. “Why should anyone - especially children - sleep on the street while perfectly good homes sit empty?”



The Moms for Housing are hosting a housewarming party at 2928 Magnolia Street beginning at noon on November 18th. Supporters are invited to join the housewarming party and help prevent the Moms for Housing from being removed from their new home through non-violent direct action and community solidarity.



“This home was stolen from the Black community in the subprime mortgage crisis, and it’s been sitting vacant for nearly years,” said Dominique Walker, a Mom for Housing. “We tried working through the system to find affordable housing. We both hold down multiple jobs and take care of our families. But this system doesn’t work for people; it only works for banks and corporations.”



The Moms for Housing will be hosting political education workshops, live-streamed from the home, on Twitter at



"The Moms for Housing are taking this house back on behalf of the Oakland community," said Walter Riley, civil rights attorney. "But they need your support. Visit moms4housing.org to get involved. Together we can take Oakland back from the big banks and real estate speculators. We need a new paradigm in thinking about private property. The financial system doesn't work for people; it only works for working class people. Our whole outlet has to change, and this is the first step."

http://moms4housing.org

At morning press conference, Pastor Cherri Murphy says: return vacant homes to the community!

90% of West Oakland neighbors surveyed said they want to see vacant homes be made available to homeless families. #MomsHouse is common sense - there IS enough housing! #HousingNOW @moms4housing is moved in at 2928 Magnolia Street, come out and support!



#MomsHouse #HousingNOW @moms4housing @CatsCommentary says this is a call for solidarity - community needs to come out and support this real solution to the homelessness crisis. 2928 Magnolia - bring a housewarming gift 🎁#MomsHouse #HousingNOW @moms4housing

Walter Riley says “This is the start of a new idea....companies are keeping properties vacant to ensure higher rents....creating tremendous misery in the world!” @moms4housing

is rising up and taking over! #MomsHouse

Sameerah Karin: “I was born & raised in Oakland. I work 3 jobs, and I can’t afford to live in my city. This is the best thing I’ve ever done. This is my home. I was born and raised here. I deserve to be here.” Calls for community to support #MomsHouse

Dominique Walker, co-founder of @moms4housing has been a community organizer in Oakland since the age of 14. She’s a powerhouse y’all.