Oakland Mothers Make Vacant House a Home: Move-In Day Video by Moms 4 Housing

Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM

On October 18, two homeless mothers born and raised in Oakland reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. The mothers, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, are the founding members of Moms for Housing, created to address the extreme challenges working mothers face in finding safe and affordable housing for themselves and their children. Here's video from their move-in day.





