Oakland Mothers Make Vacant House a Home: Move-In Day Video
On October 18, two homeless mothers born and raised in Oakland reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. The mothers, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, are the founding members of Moms for Housing, created to address the extreme challenges working mothers face in finding safe and affordable housing for themselves and their children. Here's video from their move-in day.
(Marching to 2928 Magnolia Street, video :22)
See also:
Homeless Mothers Retake Vacant Oakland Home from Real Estate Speculators
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/18/18828236.php
(video :22)
(video :05)
(video :31)
(video 3:28)
(video 3:17)
(video 8:29)
(video 2:28)
(video 10:30)
Questions at end of press conference continues into further videos below.
(video 1:43)
(video 1:29)
(video 1:27)
Supporters can text 510.800.7810 to join the Moms for Housing coalition.
