Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Oakland Mothers Make Vacant House a Home: Move-In Day Video
by Moms 4 Housing
Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
On October 18, two homeless mothers born and raised in Oakland reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. The mothers, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim, are the founding members of Moms for Housing, created to address the extreme challenges working mothers face in finding safe and affordable housing for themselves and their children. Here's video from their move-in day.
Download Video (5.7MB) | Embed Video
(Marching to 2928 Magnolia Street, video :22)


See also:

Homeless Mothers Retake Vacant Oakland Home from Real Estate Speculators
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/18/18828236.php
http://moms4housing.org
§Dominique Walker: It feels good to be home.
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (5.7MB) | Embed Video
(video :22)
http://moms4housing.org
§Bringing in furniture
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (1.3MB) | Embed Video
(video :05)
http://moms4housing.org
§Housing is a human right. Fight, fight, fight.
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (7.9MB) | Embed Video
(video :31)
http://moms4housing.org
§Pastor Cherri Murphy: Let this act be a symbol of a new era which is rebuking greed
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (53.8MB) | Embed Video
(video 3:28)
http://moms4housing.org
§Carroll Fife: What we are doing is uplifting the courage of these mothers
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (50.9MB) | Embed Video
(video 3:17)
http://moms4housing.org
§Walter Riley: We will take over these properties, we will make our own lives better
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:40 PM
Download Video (131.5MB) | Embed Video
(video 8:29)
http://moms4housing.org
§Sameerah Karin: I was born and raised here, I deserve to be here
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:55 PM
Download Video (46.0MB) | Embed Video
(video 2:28)
http://moms4housing.org
§Dominique Walker: Oakland has a speculators-in-my-hood crisis
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:55 PM
Download Video (161.7MB) | Embed Video
(video 10:30)

Questions at end of press conference continues into further videos below.
http://moms4housing.org
§Sameerah Karin: It takes a toll.... I got really really sick not having my own place
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:55 PM
Download Video (26.6MB) | Embed Video
(video 1:43)
http://moms4housing.org
§Sharena Thomas speaks to the lifelong trauma of having grown up homeless
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:55 PM
Download Video (23.1MB) | Embed Video
(video 1:29)
http://moms4housing.org
§Carroll Fife: It's important that we keep this level of support for the moms
by Moms 4 Housing Wednesday Nov 20th, 2019 9:55 PM
Download Video (22.3MB) | Embed Video
(video 1:27)

Supporters can text 510.800.7810 to join the Moms for Housing coalition.
http://moms4housing.org
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Thank you for posting here......jj...Thursday Nov 21st, 2019 1:47 AM
