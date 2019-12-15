Interview with Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim of Moms4Housing on Move-In Day by Dave Id

Sunday Dec 15th, 2019 5:39 PM

On November 18, two mothers without shelter, born and raised in Oakland, took possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. Here, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim speak about the economic hardships of life in today's Oakland and how much this opportunity means to them and their families.





