On November 18, two mothers without shelter, born and raised in Oakland, took possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. Here, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim speak about the economic hardships of life in today's Oakland and how much this opportunity means to them and their families.

(video 4:17)Kicking off the East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action organized by ACCE Action and allies, Moms for Housing claimed a vacant house as their home.Wedgewood Properties of Redondo Beach has kept the house at 2928 Magnolia Street in West Oakland vacant since 2017 despite the rise of housing insecurity as massive numbers of longtime Oaklanders are priced out and thousands of folks find themselves living in the streets.Wedgewood describes itself as a "leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate." CEO Greg Geiser claimed that his firm is the biggest "fix and flip" company in the country. He said the company purchases about 250 foreclosed or about-to-be-foreclosed homes a month and that the "distressed market" is "hot and sexy."Moms 4 Housing:Stay tuned to @moms4housing for updates on volunteering and donation requests.