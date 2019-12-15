From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Interview with Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim of Moms4Housing on Move-In Day
On November 18, two mothers without shelter, born and raised in Oakland, took possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. Here, Dominique Walker and Sameerah Karim speak about the economic hardships of life in today's Oakland and how much this opportunity means to them and their families.
(video 4:17)
Kicking off the East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action organized by ACCE Action and allies, Moms for Housing claimed a vacant house as their home.
Wedgewood Properties of Redondo Beach has kept the house at 2928 Magnolia Street in West Oakland vacant since 2017 despite the rise of housing insecurity as massive numbers of longtime Oaklanders are priced out and thousands of folks find themselves living in the streets.
Wedgewood describes itself as a “leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate.” CEO Greg Geiser claimed that his firm is the biggest “fix and flip” company in the country. He said the company purchases about 250 foreclosed or about-to-be-foreclosed homes a month and that the “distressed market” is “hot and sexy.”
Moms 4 Housing:
https://moms4housing.org
Stay tuned to @moms4housing for updates on volunteering and donation requests.
§Evict the Speculators!
(video :12)
Donated couches and other furniture made it's way into the house on Move-In Day. Everett & Jones Barbeque brought dinner for everyone. In the following days, brand new kitchen appliances were donated as well. Stay tuned to @moms4housing for the latest.
