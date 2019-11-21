top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 11/23/2019
March For Housing Now — Our City, Not Scarcity!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday November 23
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorACCE Action
Location Details
Mosswood Park
3612 Webster St
Oakland, CA 94609
On the Heels of a Housing Justice Week of Action kicked off by Homeless Mothers Reclaiming a Vacant Corporate Owned Property in West Oakland, Bay Area Renters are Infuriated to See Hundreds of Luxury Homes Built While Thousands Remain Homeless

OAKLAND: Hundreds are set to join the “March for Housing Now: Our City, Not Scarcity” to one of the many new luxury vacant buildings in Oakland to denounce the overproduction of luxury units over housing affordable to working families, to demand vacant units be turned over to house families and to push for a strong public lands policy. The march is the culminating end to a week of action, kicked off with Moms 4 Housing, a collective of homeless and marginally housed mothers, reclaiming a vacant, corporate owned property on Monday.

What: Hundreds Will March to Demand Oakland Elected Officials House Families NOW!

When: Saturday, November 23rd, 12:00PM - 3:00PM

Where: Starting at Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609

Who: Homeless families and people on the verge of eviction, low-income community residents and workers. Members of: Moms 4 Housing, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Alameda Labor Council, Sunrise Movement Bay Area, East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO), East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Strike Debt Bay Area, Oakland Tenants Union, IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and Youth Vs. Apocalypse

In Oakland, there are 4 vacant units for every 1 homeless person. As the homeless crisis continues to grow and rents continue to increase, buildings are being bought and sold every day by private equity firms, and the majority of buildings in the construction pipeline are market rate or luxury while the majority need is for deeply affordable housing.

The Housing March will bring awareness to the actions of big banks, real estate developers and investors in fueling and benefiting from the severe housing crisis in Oakland and urge elected leaders to pass a luxury vacancy tax be imposed on luxury vacant units in Oakland, to pass a strong public lands policy and to immediately use vacant units for housing.
sm_marchforhousingnow_2019.jpg
original image (2021x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1773601172...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 21st, 2019 7:21 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code