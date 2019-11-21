



OAKLAND: Hundreds are set to join the “March for Housing Now: Our City, Not Scarcity” to one of the many new luxury vacant buildings in Oakland to denounce the overproduction of luxury units over housing affordable to working families, to demand vacant units be turned over to house families and to push for a strong public lands policy. The march is the culminating end to a week of action, kicked off with Moms 4 Housing, a collective of homeless and marginally housed mothers, reclaiming a vacant, corporate owned property on Monday.



What: Hundreds Will March to Demand Oakland Elected Officials House Families NOW!



When: Saturday, November 23rd, 12:00PM - 3:00PM



Where: Starting at Mosswood Park, 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609



Who: Homeless families and people on the verge of eviction, low-income community residents and workers. Members of: Moms 4 Housing, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Alameda Labor Council, Sunrise Movement Bay Area, East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO), East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, Strike Debt Bay Area, Oakland Tenants Union, IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and Youth Vs. Apocalypse



In Oakland, there are 4 vacant units for every 1 homeless person. As the homeless crisis continues to grow and



