From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

March For Housing Now Confronts MacArthur Commons in Oakland by Dave Id

Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action included Moms4Housing reclaiming a West Oakland home, demonstrations at Citibank and Wells Fargo on Broadway downtown, and housing rights banner hangs, among other actions. On November 23, a large March for Housing Now confronted the economic injustices represented by the new high-end MacArthur Commons housing complex.





The



Audio and video of several march speakers below.



Related Indybay feature on Moms4Housing: [Photo: Sound truck at starting Mosswood Park rally. Banners read, "Stop the Housing Monopoly," "Rent Control Now — Repeal Costa Hawkins," and "Exigimos que el dinero publico es para la gente."]The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action was organized by ACCE Action and allies.Audio and video of several march speakers below.Related Indybay feature on Moms4Housing: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/...





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_04b.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_04b.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_04b.mp4" title="download video: marchforhousing_20191123_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_04b.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video :27)



Banners on four MacArthur Blvd homes at stop location: "These houses must be removed to accommodate construction of a new apartment complex."



Only a small fraction of units are labeled "affordable." Thousand applied for these limited non-market rate units.







Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_8b.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_8b.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_8b.mp4" title="download video: marchforhousing_20191123_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_8b.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video 2:01)







Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_9b.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_9b.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_9b.mp4" title="download video: marchforhousing_20191123_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_9b.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video 1:53)







Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_11b.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_11b.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_11b.mp4" title="download video: marchforhousing_20191123_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_11b.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video 2:58)



Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_12b.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

(audio 14:53)







Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_15.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_15.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_15.mp4" title="download video: marchforhousing_20191123_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/16/marchforhousing_20191123_15.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video 11:57)

