March For Housing Now Confronts MacArthur Commons in Oakland
The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action included Moms4Housing reclaiming a West Oakland home, demonstrations at Citibank and Wells Fargo on Broadway downtown, and housing rights banner hangs, among other actions. On November 23, a large March for Housing Now confronted the economic injustices represented by the new high-end MacArthur Commons housing complex.
[Photo: Sound truck at starting Mosswood Park rally. Banners read, "Stop the Housing Monopoly," "Rent Control Now — Repeal Costa Hawkins," and "Exigimos que el dinero publico es para la gente."]
The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action was organized by ACCE Action and allies.
Audio and video of several march speakers below.
Related Indybay feature on Moms4Housing:
§Supporters in Mosswood Park
(video :27)
Banners on four MacArthur Blvd homes at stop location: "These houses must be removed to accommodate construction of a new apartment complex."
Only a small fraction of units are labeled "affordable." Thousand applied for these limited non-market rate units.
(video 2:01)
§Cat Brooks tells ugly facts about the new complex and global real estate development company Hines that built it
(video 1:53)
§Dominique Walker says it was absolutely necessary to take a stand and they won't stop until all mothers are housed
(video 2:58)
Listen now:
(audio 14:53)
(video 11:57)
