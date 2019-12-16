top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
March For Housing Now Confronts MacArthur Commons in Oakland
by Dave Id
Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action included Moms4Housing reclaiming a West Oakland home, demonstrations at Citibank and Wells Fargo on Broadway downtown, and housing rights banner hangs, among other actions. On November 23, a large March for Housing Now confronted the economic injustices represented by the new high-end MacArthur Commons housing complex.


[Photo: Sound truck at starting Mosswood Park rally. Banners read, "Stop the Housing Monopoly," "Rent Control Now — Repeal Costa Hawkins," and "Exigimos que el dinero publico es para la gente."]


The East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action was organized by ACCE Action and allies.

Audio and video of several march speakers below.

Related Indybay feature on Moms4Housing:

§Supporters in Mosswood Park
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Marchers line up on MacArthur Blvd
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Police block cross traffic for unpermitted march
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Marchers chant: The rent, the rent is too damn high
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
(video :27)

§March pauses as speakers address need for expanded public land trusts
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM


Banners on four MacArthur Blvd homes at stop location: "These houses must be removed to accommodate construction of a new apartment complex."

§Massive MacArthur Commons complex at BART station almost completed
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM


Only a small fraction of units are labeled "affordable." Thousand applied for these limited non-market rate units.

§March stops at MacArthur Commons leasing office on 39th Street off Telegraph Ave
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Sunrise Movement speaker
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Speaker from Sunrise Movement declares housing and clean air are human rights
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
(video 2:01)

§Cat Brooks
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Cat Brooks tells ugly facts about the new complex and global real estate development company Hines that built it
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
(video 1:53)

§Moms 4 Housing speak out
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Dominique Walker of Moms 4 Housing
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Dominique Walker says it was absolutely necessary to take a stand and they won't stop until all mothers are housed
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
(video 2:58)

§Civil rights attorney Walter Riley with farmworker activist Aggie Rose-Chavez translating
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Walter Riley speaks about the threads between historical housing resistance and today
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
Listen now:
(audio 14:53)

§Early residents of mostly vacant MacArthur Commons watch from on high
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Carroll Fife of ACCE
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM



§Carroll Fife says it's our collective responsibility to make something happen
by Dave Id Monday Dec 16th, 2019 1:40 AM
(video 11:57)

