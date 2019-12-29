From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Emergency Eviction Support: Hold Down the House / Pack the Courtroom
|Monday December 30
|9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Protest
|Moms 4 Housing
|
Courtroom:
Hayward Hall of Justice
24405 Amador Street, Hayward, CA 94544
Moms' House:
2928 Magnolia Street, Oakland, CA 94608
|
Monday, the moms head back to defend their children's right to live in a house in the city they were born in.
They need support. Don't let developers win.
Every child deserves a home.
PACK THE COURTROOM!
HOLD DOWN THE HOUSE!
For more event information: http://moms4housing.org
