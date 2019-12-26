From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Moms 4 Housing Respond to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood
On December 3, Moms for Housing received an eviction notice from “fix and flip” company Wedgewood LLC, a self-described “leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate." On December 6, Moms for Housing and allies held a press conference on the front steps of 2928 Magnolia Street in West Oakland, declaring that they intend to remain in their new home.
Speakers included Dominique Walker and Shereena Thomas (Moms4Housing), Clarissa Doutherd (Executive Director of Parents Voices Oakland), Ethel Long-Scott
(Laney chapter of the Poor People's Campaign and the Women's Economic Agenda Project), Cat Brooks (Executive Director of the Justice Teams Network and co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project).
Sign the petition: Stop the Eviction of Moms 4 Housing!
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/05/18828647.php
Press conference announcement:
Moms 4 Housing Responds to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/05/18828645.php
Indybay feature:
Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/19/18828259.php
§Full audio of press conference
Listen now:
(audio 31:52)
(video 7:11)
After leading "Housing Is a Human Right" chant, Cat speaks about local politicians not supporting the moms or real solutions. Libby Schaaf, for instance, boasts about progress made housing the unhoused when thousands live in the streets of Oakland.
