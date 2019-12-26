top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
Moms 4 Housing Respond to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood
by Dave Id
Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
On December 3, Moms for Housing received an eviction notice from “fix and flip” company Wedgewood LLC, a self-described “leading acquirer of distressed residential real estate." On December 6, Moms for Housing and allies held a press conference on the front steps of 2928 Magnolia Street in West Oakland, declaring that they intend to remain in their new home.
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_01.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Speakers included Dominique Walker and Shereena Thomas (Moms4Housing), Clarissa Doutherd (Executive Director of Parents Voices Oakland), Ethel Long-Scott
(Laney chapter of the Poor People's Campaign and the Women's Economic Agenda Project), Cat Brooks (Executive Director of the Justice Teams Network and co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project).


Sign the petition: Stop the Eviction of Moms 4 Housing!
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/05/18828647.php

Press conference announcement:
Moms 4 Housing Responds to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/05/18828645.php

Indybay feature:
Unhoused Mothers Make Vacant House a Home
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/11/19/18828259.php
§Full audio of press conference
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (22.0MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 31:52)
§Dominique Walker says Wedgewood is a displacement machine
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_02.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Shereena Thomas speaks to the trauma of homelessness for children
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_03.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Clarissa Doutherd addresses lack of prospects for housing, food security, and child care
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_04.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Ethel Long-Scott imagines movement for freedom: from want, from violence, to be able to thrive
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_05.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Cat Brooks says this action is not radical, it's a rational response to inhumane conditions
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_06.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Video of Cat Brooks: If politicians aren't going to do it, then the people will
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (112.0MB) | Embed Video
(video 7:11)

After leading "Housing Is a Human Right" chant, Cat speaks about local politicians not supporting the moms or real solutions. Libby Schaaf, for instance, boasts about progress made housing the unhoused when thousands live in the streets of Oakland.
§Moms4Housing share a hug as crowd chants, "Power to the moms!"
by Dave Id Thursday Dec 26th, 2019 3:13 AM
sm_moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_08.jpg
original image (1600x922)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 154.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code