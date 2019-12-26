From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/26/moms4housing_respondto-eviction-notice_20191206.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

(audio 31:52)







Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/26/moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_07.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/26/moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_07.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/26/moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_07.mp4" title="download video: moms4housing-pressconf_20..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/12/26/moms4housing-pressconf_20191206_07.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

(video 7:11)



After leading "Housing Is a Human Right" chant, Cat speaks about local politicians not supporting the moms or real solutions. Libby Schaaf, for instance, boasts about progress made housing the unhoused when thousands live in the streets of Oakland.

