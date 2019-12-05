From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services
Sign the petition: Stop the Eviction of Moms 4 Housing!
On December 3rd we received an eviction notice from Wedgewood LLC, the company that has been holding this house vacant. We won’t give up without a fight. Please, sign the petition in support.
On November 18th, a group of working mothers without shelter reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned house in West Oakland. Moms 4 Housing is a collective of homeless and marginally-housed mothers who have come together to reclaim housing for community. There are four empty houses in Oakland for every person without shelter, and we believe it is a crime to keep homes vacant while people suffer on the street from the California housing crisis.
We have been living at 2928 Magnolia Street with our children and fixing up the house ever since we moved in. On December 3rd we received an eviction notice from Wedgewood LLC, the company that has been holding this house vacant. Wedgewood is notorious for forcing families from their homes through predatory lending practices and they would rather see #MomsHouse sit empty than allow our children to be safely housed there.
We won’t give up without a fight. We have been trying to reach Wedgewood to negotiate with them, but they won’t talk to us. Instead they just sent us an eviction notice.
Join us in urging absentee owners Wedgewood LLC and Catamount Properties to return this formerly vacant home to community control. Twenty-nine percent of Oakland’s homeless population are children like ours. Enough is enough. Help us stay in our new home!
Sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/title-stop-the-eviction-of-moms-4-housing
We have been living at 2928 Magnolia Street with our children and fixing up the house ever since we moved in. On December 3rd we received an eviction notice from Wedgewood LLC, the company that has been holding this house vacant. Wedgewood is notorious for forcing families from their homes through predatory lending practices and they would rather see #MomsHouse sit empty than allow our children to be safely housed there.
We won’t give up without a fight. We have been trying to reach Wedgewood to negotiate with them, but they won’t talk to us. Instead they just sent us an eviction notice.
Join us in urging absentee owners Wedgewood LLC and Catamount Properties to return this formerly vacant home to community control. Twenty-nine percent of Oakland’s homeless population are children like ours. Enough is enough. Help us stay in our new home!
Sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/title-stop-the-eviction-of-moms-4-housing
§Moms 4 Housing Responds to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood Inc
WHAT: A press conference at the #MomsHouse with supporters, community leaders and celebrity guests
WHERE : 2928 Magnolia St, Oakland
WHEN : Press conference at 11 am, Friday December 6th
WHO : Moms for Housing, Pastor Thomas A. Harris III of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, other speakers to be announced
WHY : Because there are four vacant homes in Oakland for every person without a home.
WHERE : 2928 Magnolia St, Oakland
WHEN : Press conference at 11 am, Friday December 6th
WHO : Moms for Housing, Pastor Thomas A. Harris III of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, other speakers to be announced
WHY : Because there are four vacant homes in Oakland for every person without a home.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network