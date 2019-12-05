From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Moms 4 Housing Responds to Eviction Notice from Wedgewood Inc
|Friday December 06
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Press Conference
|Moms 4 Housing
2928 Magnolia Street
Oakland
Oakland Community Leaders to Speak in Support of Homeless Moms’ Housing Takeover
Oakland, Calif., — On November 18th, a group of mothers without shelter reclaimed possession of a vacant investor-owned property in West Oakland. They have been living in the home with their children and rehabilitating the property ever since. On December 3rd, they received an eviction notice from Wedgewood Inc., one of the country’s biggest “fix & flip” companies that has profited significantly from the housing crisis.
Moms 4 Housing will hold a press conference with supporters and housing advocates to highlight the eviction notice they received and share their planned response. They will also share recently uncovered information about a deposit scam being run from the house before Moms 4 Housing reclaimed it on behalf of the Oakland community.
WHAT: A press conference at the #MomsHouse with supporters, community leaders and celebrity guests
WHERE : 2928 Magnolia St, Oakland
WHEN : Press conference at 11 am, Friday December 6th
WHO : Moms for Housing, Pastor Thomas A. Harris III of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland, other speakers to be announced
WHY : Because there are four vacant homes in Oakland for every person without a home.
Stop the Eviction of Moms 4 Housing! Sign the petition:
https://www.change.org/p/title-stop-the-eviction-of-moms-4-housing
For more event information: https://moms4housing.org
