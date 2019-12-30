From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Allies Ready to Stand in Defense of Moms' House
The Moms 4 Housing were in court on December 30, attempting to establish a human right to housing that supersedes a company's "right" to flip houses for profit at the community's expense. At the same time outside of the moms' house in West Oakland, organizers and allies strategized and practiced home defense tactics in preparation for a potential eviction by sheriff's deputies. Eviction will not be allowed to happen without civil disobedience arrests.
[Photo: Rehearsing home defense at 2928 Magnolia Street.]
At the Hayward Hall of Justice, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney expressed skepticism of the mom's "housing is a human right" claim, but did not issue a ruling. That may come at any time.
Regardless of when McKinney issues his ruling, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies are on vacation from evictions until January 3rd, so no action to physically force the moms out is expected until after the holidays at this point.
Text "Save Moms House" to 510-800-7810 to receive the latest updates.
For further information:
§Assembled supporters hear how disciplined nonviolent home defense will go should eviction attempt occur
