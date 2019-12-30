top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
Community Allies Ready to Stand in Defense of Moms' House
by Dave Id
Monday Dec 30th, 2019 12:03 PM
The Moms 4 Housing were in court on December 30, attempting to establish a human right to housing that supersedes a company's "right" to flip houses for profit at the community's expense. At the same time outside of the moms' house in West Oakland, organizers and allies strategized and practiced home defense tactics in preparation for a potential eviction by sheriff's deputies. Eviction will not be allowed to happen without civil disobedience arrests.
sm_moms4housing-homedefense_20191230_01.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
[Photo: Rehearsing home defense at 2928 Magnolia Street.]


At the Hayward Hall of Justice, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney expressed skepticism of the mom's "housing is a human right" claim, but did not issue a ruling. That may come at any time.

Regardless of when McKinney issues his ruling, Alameda County Sheriff's deputies are on vacation from evictions until January 3rd, so no action to physically force the moms out is expected until after the holidays at this point.

Text "Save Moms House" to 510-800-7810 to receive the latest updates.


For further information:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/...
§Assembled supporters hear how disciplined nonviolent home defense will go should eviction attempt occur
by Dave Id Monday Dec 30th, 2019 12:03 PM
sm_moms4housing-homedefense_20191230_02.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/...
§Organizer Nicole Deane speaks strategy and encourages supporters to sign up for text alerts
by Dave Id Monday Dec 30th, 2019 12:03 PM
sm_moms4housing-homedefense_20191230_03.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/...
§National Lawyers Guild legal observers on hand to document and keep an eye on things
by Dave Id Monday Dec 30th, 2019 12:03 PM
sm_moms4housing-homedefense_20191230_04.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
http://www.nlgsf.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/12/...
