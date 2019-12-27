Energetic Solidarity with the Moms 4 Housing the Day After Christmas by Dave Id

Friday Dec 27th, 2019 8:17 PM

Hundreds showed up for court support at the Hayward Hall of Justice and for home defense at the Moms4Housing home on December 26. Speaking in West Oakland after the court hearing were Misty Cross and Dominique Walker of Moms for Housing, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., and Carroll Fife.