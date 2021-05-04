top
Call to Support Organized Labor, Free Mumia and Stand Up for Black/Brown/Asian Unity
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
This year as every year in San Francisco, thousands marched to support organized labor. Many unions and workers' groups marched up Market Street to protest racism and call for passage of the PRO Act by the U.S. Congress. Signs said Mumia is a class war prisoner and called for an end to the death penalty. There was new emphasis this year on the importance of Black/Brown/Asian Unity.
sm_sf_may_day_end_death_penalty.jpg
original image (3300x1856)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
§Support Organized Labor
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_support_organized_labor_.jpg
original image (2403x3000)
§Angela Davis Speaking
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_angela_fist.jpg
original image (2405x3000)
§Angela Davis Marched
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_angela.jpg
original image (3000x2385)
§Carpenters Marched
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_carpenters.jpg
original image (3155x2100)
§Indigenous Marcher
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_2021indigenous.jpg
original image (2401x3000)
§Mumia is a Class War Prisoner
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_class_war_prisoner_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Gray Panthers
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_gray_panthers.jpg
original image (2705x3000)
Free Palestine!
§Dog Marching Too
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_march2.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Marching for Chile
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_marchwithchile.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Free Mumia!
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_mumia_2.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Mumia!
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_mumia.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§NUHW--National Union of Healthcare Workers
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_nuhw_m4all.jpg
original image (3150x2090)
Calling for Medicare for All
§Si Se Puede!
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_si_se_puede.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Theatrical Workers Union
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_theatrical.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Filipino Workers Unite
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_day_filipino_nafcon.jpg
original image (2400x2995)
§Calling for Asian/Black/Brown Unity
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_asian_black_unity.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§Introducing Angela Davis
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_introduding_a.jpg
original image (3037x2100)
§Recalling the General Strike of 1934
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_da_1934_general_strike.jpg
original image (3001x2400)
§Theatrical Workers
by May Day in San Francisco
Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM
sm_sf_may_daytheatrical_last.jpg
original image (3000x2405)
