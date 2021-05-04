Call to Support Organized Labor, Free Mumia and Stand Up for Black/Brown/Asian Unity by May Day in San Francisco

Tuesday May 4th, 2021 10:50 PM

This year as every year in San Francisco, thousands marched to support organized labor. Many unions and workers' groups marched up Market Street to protest racism and call for passage of the PRO Act by the U.S. Congress. Signs said Mumia is a class war prisoner and called for an end to the death penalty. There was new emphasis this year on the importance of Black/Brown/Asian Unity.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer