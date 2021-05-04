From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
Call to Support Organized Labor, Free Mumia and Stand Up for Black/Brown/Asian Unity
This year as every year in San Francisco, thousands marched to support organized labor. Many unions and workers' groups marched up Market Street to protest racism and call for passage of the PRO Act by the U.S. Congress. Signs said Mumia is a class war prisoner and called for an end to the death penalty. There was new emphasis this year on the importance of Black/Brown/Asian Unity.
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
Please credit the photographer
