Partisan Attack on SMC, Call to Action by Anonymous

Sunday May 2nd, 2021 10:54 AM

Communiqué announcing attacks on 9 Sullivan Management Company properties in celebration of May Day and call to action. 15 photos attached.

In the small hours of the morning May 2nd, in commemoration and solidarity with the people’s movements celebrated every May Day, a group of autonomous individuals stole away to attack the fulcrums of capital accumulation in Oakland. Nine houses held empty by the predatory corporate landlord and speculator Neill Sullivan through Sullivan Management Company were attacked, cracked, repainted with the people’s messages, marked for the violent force they are. This is a direct, unaffiliated, partisan attack on SMC and the entire corporate landlord, property-owning, ruling class: there is no place for you in our community!



As long as these houses are not functioning as shelter or materiel resource for those who need them most, we must disable and disarm them as weapons of extraction and poker chips for the rich in their apocalyptic games.



These are the barracks of a ghostly occupying force, houses haunted by the specter of a gentry yet to arrive, mausoleums of a future of misery already immanent in the present, but that we refuse. We instead choose to bring the pain to bourgeois property directly, attacking their points of accumulation by dispossession. We refuse to allow speculators masquerading as landlords masquerading as agents of “community revitalization” to parasitize our city, and we reject them all.



We call on people to take autonomous action to attack and destroy the capital of our oppressors, to erode their ability to extract from and exploit our communities, and to reclaim the block for the people who live, love, work, hang out, struggle, relax, enjoy, laugh, cry, eat, celebrate, and sleep here every single day and night.



Cancel Rent!

Abolish landlordism and all private property!

Solidarity to the workers!

Solidarity to the houseless!

Solidarity to the tenants!

Solidarity to the squatters!

¡Que se vayan todos!

كلن يعني كلن

永不投降