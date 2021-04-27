In commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, Quế Mai, author of The Mountains Sing, and Thi Bui, 2018 Caldecott Honor winner and Eisner Award finalist for her illustrated memoir, The Best We Could Do, will join in a special conversation with Philip Nguyen, President of the Union of North American Vietnamese Student Associations (UNAVSA).
This event will also include a short presentation and wellness exercise by Asian Health Services’ Specialty Mental Health Division staff.
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Anti-War | Arts + Action
|46 Years After the End of the Vietnam War: A Conversation About Empathy & Healing
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 01
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|Zoom
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/the-mountains-sing-b...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 27th, 2021 4:49 PM
