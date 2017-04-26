|
More
$37.12 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Apr 26 2017 (Updated 05/01/17)Shut It Down May 1st: Respect Our Humanity
Wed Apr 26 2017 (Updated 05/01/17)International Workers' Day Marches and Strikes in Northern California
Oakland Sin Fronteras writes: International Workers' Day has been a time to uplift the struggles, honor the sacrifices, and celebrate the triumphs of working people across the world. As we stand on Ohlone Indigenous land this May 1st, we march in celebration and in resistance with our families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers in our communities, and in solidarity with working people across all borders, to continue the historic struggle against economic and social inequity. With a Trump administration in power, a rising fascist tendency, and growing economic and political oppression of people everywhere, this May Day we march in the spirit of organizing and defending our communities from state violence and capitalist exploitation, and toward liberation and self-determination.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, more than thirty organizations have endorsed the Oakland Sin Fronteras May Day March and General Strike, and the 2017 Points of Unity, which state: We demand an end to all deportations. We demand respect for all workers’ rights and we defend workers’ efforts to organize. We march against the policing, imprisonment, and surveillance of our communities, and commit to fight the expansions and increased militarization of these systems under the Trump administration.
Read More | Local Actions: San Francisco and Oakland | Berkeley | San José | Fresno | Santa Cruz | All Out for May Day! (event listings for Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, Richmond, Concord, Santa Rosa, San Jose, Fresno, and Santa Cruz)
Related Features:
2001: May 2001 Reclaims the Streets in San Francisco | May Day 2001 Explodes Around the World
2002: Resistance, Labor, Spring: May Day week in SF | Berkeley May Day: Police Provocation Disrupts Reclaim the Streets | May Day: Anti-Capitalists and Local Unions March in SF, Oakland
2003: May Day Is Pay Back Day
2004: Bay Area and the World Celebrate May Day 2004 | Bay Area Celebrates May Day
2005: May 1st is May Day
2006: Massive Immigrant General Strike in US, Northern California | Great American Boycott Rocks the Central Coast | May Day Draws Big Crowd in Eureka | May 1st San Jose Immigrants' Rights March Draws 100,000
2007: May Day 2007 National Mobilization to Support Immigrant Workers | May Day 2007 events in Santa Cruz, Watsonville and Salinas | May Day 2007 National Mobilization to Support Immigrant Workers
2008: ILWU Shuts Down All West Coast Ports To Protest War | DASW Calls for End to the Targeting of Immigrants and Latinos to Enlist | Reclaim the Streets In San Francisco | San Francisco State Students Walk Out, Join Workers on May Day | May Day Protests in Arcata | May Day 2008 Actions in Santa Cruz and Watsonville | May Day Becomes an Annual Tradition for Immigrant and Workers' Rights | May Day Revival on Three Fronts: Labor, Immigrant, and Antiwar
2009: International Workers Day Mass Action in Defense of Families, Jobs, Immigrants | May Day Anti-Capitalist Action Strikes Union Square
2010: May Day in the Bay and Beyond | The Santa Cruz May Day Riot
2011: May Day 2011 for Labor and Immigrant Rights
2012: International Workers' Day — May Day 2012
2013: May Day: The Fight for $15 Kicks Off in Oakland
2014: Broad Range of Actions Keeps International Workers Day Diverse in the Bay Area
2015: May Day in the Bay 2015
2016: May Day in Northern California, 2016
06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California05/22/17 Effort Underway to Stop Neo-Nazi Band The Highway Murderers from Performing in San José Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/22/17 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart Collaborates with ICE, Refuses to Change Policy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/20/17 Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections05/17/17 Section 8 Vouchers Help The Poor — But Only If Housing Is Available Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | U.S. | Government & Elections05/16/17 As Oakland Holds Public Budget Forums Throughout May, Pressure Grows to Cut Police Funding Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections05/15/17 Young Natives Traveling, Sharing & Seeking Funds for the Resistance as Camps Begin to Grow Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | U.S.Related Categories: California | Central Valley | East Bay | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Front Page
Folsom Hunger Strike: Solidarity Rally Reportback Friday Jun 9th 3:33 PM
Group Files Lawsuit Against DWR Over Oroville Dam Asbestos Records Thursday Jun 8th 12:30 PM
Jerry Brown poses as 'climate leader' while he promotes fracking, Delta Tunnels Saturday Jun 3rd 1:54 PM
The Epic Battle Between Big Oil & the People of California - Photo Essay Friday Jun 2nd 5:34 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News May 2017 Sunday May 28th 4:10 PM
From Memorial Day to Juneteenth ~ Honoring US Colored Troops in the Civil War (1 comment) Sunday May 28th 7:18 AM
Hunger Strike Begins at Old Folsom State Prison (1 comment) Thursday May 25th 11:13 PM
Hunger Strike Set to Begin May 25 at Folsom State Prison Monday May 22nd 11:58 PM
Arrest UC Pres. Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Privatization & Fees (1 comment) Wednesday May 17th 6:46 PM
Commemorate revolutionary resistance and Judi Bari Day Wednesday May 17th 1:08 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
San Diego "strike force" still heading to Korea Wednesday Apr 26th 8:01 PM
San Diego warships leading charge against North Korea Saturday Apr 15th 4:26 PM
Lawsuit Targets Trump's Border Wall, Enforcement Program Wednesday Apr 12th 2:13 PM
Governor Brown’s “Resistance” Fails to Protect California Communities Saturday Apr 8th 5:09 PM
Nuke Shutdown News March 2017 Saturday Apr 1st 4:25 PM
San Quintín Farmworkers Take Demands to Mexico City Monday Mar 27th 2:14 PM
Jornaleros de San Quintín llevan demandas a la Ciudad de México Monday Mar 27th 2:10 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Art of War : Executive Order Saturday Feb 18th 11:06 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]