top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
May Day Protests at SF City Hall. Anti Shutdowners Also Demonstrate
Sat May 2 2020
May Day Protests at SF City Hall. Anti Shutdowners Also Demonstrate
Labor and human rights groups demand rent and mortgage strike. Others want to "reopen".
May Day Protests at SF City Hall. Anti Shutdowners Also Demonstrate
The COVID-19 pandemic has exploded the myth of American equality to reveal a society of medieval injustice and Fascistic racism. The accumulations of bodies, too numerous to bury, in parked trucks and old age home closets; a government controlled by a deranged clown; a major political party devoted to the wealthy few and reconciled to massive deaths of working people as it uses catastrophic unemployment to consolidate control, are symptoms of national dissolution.

With the so called "bailouts," reeking of incompetence and corruption to the benefit of Trump's contributors, the economic cataclysm is reimposing on the supposedly strongest and wealthiest country in the world, the food lines and soup kitchens of the Great Depression. Those attempting to resist, the ones at the bottom who can't "work from home" the food workers, truckers, nurses, warehouse people, emergency workers, not to mention the homeless, are reclaiming the traditional international workers' day of May 1.

May 1 has been recognized throughout the world, especially in Communist and Socialist countries, as the holiday to celebrate working people. Though supresed by the anti-communist and anti socialist hysteria of post WW II America, it is a genuine American holiday, having been originated by the unjust hanging of four labor activists in Chicago in 1887. The embers of May 1, May Day, the holiday that refuses to die, were rekindled today in front of San Francisco's Ciy Hall by those facing destituion as the nation faces its greatest threat since the Civil War.


Read More

Related Links: calendar SF May Day Car Caravan (5/1/2020) | calendar Counter “ReOpen America” Rally in SF! (5/1/2020) | photo May Day Car Caravan in Fresno | photo Coronavirus is a Disaster for Sex Workers | calendar Santa Cruz: May Day Car and Bike Caravan (5/1/2020) | calendar Sacramento: May Day Car Caravan for Immigrant & Worker Rights (5/1/2020)

See Also: photo May Day: Honoring Frontline Workers in the Pandemic (5/1/2020) | article Housing Justice Organizers Across Nation Announce Mass Rent Strike Campaign (5/1/2020)
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
05/02/20 Labor and human rights groups demand rent and mortgage strike. Others want to "reopen". Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco05/01/20 Two Homeless Women Move into Investor-Owned San Francisco Property Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/26/20 No Vacancy California: Fill Hotels Not Graves Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California04/25/20 Cancel Rent, Homes For All, and a Debt Free Future Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco04/25/20 Sex Workers Demand Immediate Financial Support Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S.04/24/20 Demonstrators Demand Santa Cruz Provide Hotel Vouchers for the Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/23/20 Help the Santa Cruz Hub Survive Unpredictable Times Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/22/20 Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast04/22/20 San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections04/18/20 No Public Input Before Poor People Locked Out at Two SF BART Stations Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code