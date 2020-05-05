New York MTA TWU 100 steward John Ferretti and Amazon worker Chris Smalls are interviewed about May Day and why they were protesting at the Amazon JFK8 Staten Island warehouse.

"Blood Money & Murder On The Job" Amazon 2020 May Day Action In NY, Bezos & The PoliticiansOn May Day 2020, nurses, transit and Amazon workers joined together at the Amazon JFK8 in Staten Island to protest the dangerous conditions and the firing of Chris Smalls.They also went to Cuomo's office in New York to protest his failure to protect front line workers.WorkWeek host interviews John Ferretti TWU 100 steward and with Local 100 Fightback and Chris Smalls an Amazon worker. who was fired for standing up for health and safety and is now organizing Amazon workers nationally.They also discuss the complete corruption of politicians including Governor Cuomo who has refused to protect MTA transit workers even investigate the health and safety conditions by NY OSHA and the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio.Additional media:Amazon May Day. Protest In New York With Chris Smalls and Other Workers'We're modern slaves': How meat plant workers became the new frontline in Covid-19 warSTOP THE MURDER! Workers, Covid-19, The Attack On Labor, Our Unions & The FightbackLIFE & DEATH For NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers & The Criminals with John Ferretti Local 100 Fight BackUPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety DirectorAdditional informationPacifica May Day ChannelWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project