"Blood Money & Murder On The Job" Amazon 2020 On May Day
New York MTA TWU 100 steward John Ferretti and Amazon worker Chris Smalls are interviewed about May Day and why they were protesting at the Amazon JFK8 Staten Island warehouse.
"Blood Money & Murder On The Job" Amazon 2020 May Day Action In NY, Bezos & The Politicians
On May Day 2020, nurses, transit and Amazon workers joined together at the Amazon JFK8 in Staten Island to protest the dangerous conditions and the firing of Chris Smalls.
They also went to Cuomo's office in New York to protest his failure to protect front line workers.
WorkWeek host interviews John Ferretti TWU 100 steward and with Local 100 Fightback and Chris Smalls an Amazon worker. who was fired for standing up for health and safety and is now organizing Amazon workers nationally.
They also discuss the complete corruption of politicians including Governor Cuomo who has refused to protect MTA transit workers even investigate the health and safety conditions by NY OSHA and the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio.
Additional media:
Amazon May Day. Protest In New York With Chris Smalls and Other Workers
https://www.facebook.com/Local100Fightback/videos/284018712756786/UzpfSTUyNzQzNzUwMDc0MDg1MDoxNTg1OTUyMzI4MjIyNjkw/?pnref=story
'We're modern slaves': How meat plant workers became the new frontline in Covid-19 war
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/02/meat-plant-workers-us-coronavirus-war
STOP THE MURDER! Workers, Covid-19, The Attack On Labor, Our Unions & The Fightback
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
LIFE & DEATH For NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers & The Criminals with John Ferretti Local 100 Fight Back
https://youtu.be/NNSXUF-PyEA
UPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety Director
https://youtu.be/GFpZ4zfYTMM
Additional information
https://www.facebook.com/Local100Fightback/
https://twitter.com/Shut_downAmazon
Pacifica May Day Channel
https://mayday.pacifica.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
