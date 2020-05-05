top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
"Blood Money & Murder On The Job" Amazon 2020 On May Day
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 5th, 2020 8:27 PM
New York MTA TWU 100 steward John Ferretti and Amazon worker Chris Smalls are interviewed about May Day and why they were protesting at the Amazon JFK8 Staten Island warehouse.
sm_amazon_nurse_working_class_is_essential_lives._over_profits_5-1-20.jpg
original image (716x960)
"Blood Money & Murder On The Job" Amazon 2020 May Day Action In NY, Bezos & The Politicians

On May Day 2020, nurses, transit and Amazon workers joined together at the Amazon JFK8 in Staten Island to protest the dangerous conditions and the firing of Chris Smalls.

They also went to Cuomo's office in New York to protest his failure to protect front line workers.

WorkWeek host interviews John Ferretti TWU 100 steward and with Local 100 Fightback and Chris Smalls an Amazon worker. who was fired for standing up for health and safety and is now organizing Amazon workers nationally.

They also discuss the complete corruption of politicians including Governor Cuomo who has refused to protect MTA transit workers even investigate the health and safety conditions by NY OSHA and the Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio.

Additional media:

Amazon May Day. Protest In New York With Chris Smalls and Other Workers
https://www.facebook.com/Local100Fightback/videos/284018712756786/UzpfSTUyNzQzNzUwMDc0MDg1MDoxNTg1OTUyMzI4MjIyNjkw/?pnref=story

'We're modern slaves': How meat plant workers became the new frontline in Covid-19 war
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/02/meat-plant-workers-us-coronavirus-war

STOP THE MURDER! Workers, Covid-19, The Attack On Labor, Our Unions & The Fightback
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo

LIFE & DEATH For NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers & The Criminals with John Ferretti Local 100 Fight Back
https://youtu.be/NNSXUF-PyEA

UPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety Director
https://youtu.be/GFpZ4zfYTMM

Additional information
https://www.facebook.com/Local100Fightback/
https://twitter.com/Shut_downAmazon

Pacifica May Day Channel
https://mayday.pacifica.org

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/H40YDHc56Bg
§My Daddy Is Not Expendable! Says Child Of Amazon Worker
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 5th, 2020 8:27 PM
sm_amazon_my_daddy_is_not_expendable_may_day_5-21-20.jpg
original image (799x960)
A child of an Amazon worker says her parent is not expendable which is how these workers are treated by Jeff Bezos.
https://youtu.be/H40YDHc56Bg
§Bezos. With One Of His Many Mansions
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 5th, 2020 8:27 PM
sm_bezos_mansion_with_smile.jpeg
original image (900x600)
The richest man in the world has many mansions but refused to protect the hundreds of thousands of Amazon workers who made his fortune. They are now dying for his greed.
https://youtu.be/H40YDHc56Bg
§Amazon Capitalism Is the Virus
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 5th, 2020 8:27 PM
sm_amazon_capitalism_is_the_virus_5-1-20.jpg
original image (728x960)
Workers face the virus of capitalism which is refusing to protect them because of their profiteering.
https://youtu.be/H40YDHc56Bg
